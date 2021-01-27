an acquisition platform based on viral recommendation campaigns!

Page: check, social networks: check, newsletter: check. Why is my website not working, why is the traffic not decreasing? When launching a product or website, it is important to create virality, increase sales, or simply gather lots of email addresses. There’s one thing for that that has worked for years, word of mouth.

With the opportunities available today, word of mouth can take the form of a referral campaign with rewards! Anyone who shares a landing page or another will be rewarded! That’s all Prefinery offers. This customer acquisition platform uses personalized referral campaigns to encourage virus sharing. The tool is a competitor to Viral Loops or GrowSurf.

A tool used to go viral in the launch of a product, application, etc.

Once on the platform, the first thing you need to do is choose what is proposed: a SaaS application, mobile application, video game, physical product, event, or something else. Then different parameters of the campaign have to be defined: double opt-in or not, integration of the product link …

You can then configure the registration form in Prefinery. Ready-made templates are available. Just choose the one that fits best. Fields can be added, questions … The color of the form can be changed to match the brand’s image.

Rewards offered according to the actions taken

After completing the form, users will be directed to the referral page. Here you get your unique link to share (without moderation!). They will also see their position in the queue so they can be encouraged to share it even more and win seats! As an administrator, it is possible to define the networks in which the reference links can be released and to adapt the pages of each network.

Regarding rewards or “rewards” in Prefinery, a user can be rewarded after sharing the link with one person, three, ten … It is also possible to reward the user and his friend when a recommendation has been made or custom parameters have been defined.

Finally, all emails can be changed under special conditions: sign up, thank you, referral reminder, after 3 days, seven days, etc. Prefinery offers a comprehensive dashboard for tracking submissions, shared links and campaign progress.

Prefinery is a paid tool that takes advantage of a one-time offer for only $ 59 instead of $ 1,188 with lifetime access! An unlimited number of campaigns and forms can be created for this price and up to 10,000 users can be registered.

