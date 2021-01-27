State aid needed: The lock-up returns the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof to a crisis economy

Everything should improve this year. After 35 branch closures, a change of management, the abandonment of EUR 2.2 billion from creditors and the negotiation of a restructuring plan, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof should be restarted in 2021. “We are back stronger in the field than before,” Gallery chief Miguel Müllenbach wrote in a letter to employees in September. “From October, we will be debt-free, have a future-oriented portfolio of branches and also significantly expand our digital business.”

But then came the second lock – and a group of department stores was sent deep into the crisis. As has been consistently reported, the federal government is again negotiating state aid with the GKK. Last year, the company used a protective shield procedure for rehabilitation. According to reports, a loan of several hundred million euros should now be needed. This ensures funding until Easter.

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

According to observers, the loan should also be discussed in the Economic Stabilization Fund Committee on Wednesday. However, no agreement was announced by the editorial deadline. Neither the company nor the participating federal ministries wanted to comment. The owner of Karstadt, René Benko, provided additional funds of 550 million euros through his investment company last year.

80,000 jobs depend on the GKK

This week, GKK also received support from the German Retail Association (HDE). Its president, Josef Sanktjohanser, wrote a letter to Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD). The chain of department stores is “the most important anchor and visitor magnet and systemically important for the future of German inner cities,” “Handelsblatt” quotes from the letter. Houses are “vital” for “all life in the city.”

Sanktjohanser also spoke in favor of GKK support “under the Economic Stability Fund with a corresponding subordinated loan”. Otherwise, it assumes consequences for the labor market: “The company employs and secures almost 80,000 jobs in Germany, both directly and indirectly – also with partners, suppliers and service providers.” Last year, 2,500 employees joined about work.

HDE CEO Stefan Genth also criticized the disadvantage of large companies in relation to Tagesspiegel. “The fact that large commercial companies with an annual turnover of more than € 750 million are not currently eligible for bridging aid, even though they are completely closed, is not objectively justified,” says Genth. “Today, there is only access to possible loans.”

The online store is under-represented in GKK

Time seems to be pushing for GCC. According to insiders, they pay fixed costs of more than 80 million euros a month. Even after deducting personnel costs, which are largely offset by part-time allowances, according to the Handelsblatt report, the monthly fee remains at least EUR 30 million. The fact that GKK has neglected its online business for years is proving fatal. According to the bankruptcy plan, online trading accounted for only 4.3 percent of sales last year.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

It is likely that this share increased during the crisis. But up to an average fashion industry rate of around 25 percent before locking, something is still missing. “Formerly the temple of consumer goods in department stores is now the Internet,” said Gero Furchheim, president of the Federal Association for E-Commerce and Mail Order Germany (last week), during a survey examining the boom in online retail. This development is “irreversible”.

“Significantly fewer seats than before”

Trade expert Werner Reinartz therefore expects further cuts in GKK. “A compelling digital strategy is still a challenge,” said Director Tagesspiegel, Director of the Institute for Retail Research (IFH). As it is not clear where the necessary money comes from, the group will not be able to avoid further consolidation.

As part of the restructuring plan, dozens of branches in Karstadt had to be closed. Karstadt-Sport in City-West was also part of it. Imago images / Andreas Gora

“Of course there will still be room for the GKK, but there will probably be fewer seats than before,” Reinartz estimates. In his opinion, a good connection with the digital presence is essential. “For example, an online survey of product availability on the web is practically a basic expectation today.”

In the medium term, however, Reinartz sees opportunities for GKK. Especially in metropolises. Here, the trip must go through a “premium”, ie high-quality offer. “Most of these houses already have a clear profile and a good reputation, such as the Alsterhaus in Hamburg or the Oberpollinger in Munich,” says Reinartz.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick über die Corona-Entwicklung in Ihrem Berliner Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft. Kostenlos und kompakt: leute.tagesspiegel.de.]

In smaller cities, it is more difficult. “In manageable areas in smaller stores, a clear range strategy needs to be pursued,” he advises. “A little of everything is fatal.” The practical advantages must be at the forefront: accessibility, parking, charging stations, Click & Collect and also price competitiveness. And he predicts: “Customers want Corona to buy more experiences.”

State aid also for other companies

But first it has to happen. Jürgen Ettl, Chairman of the General Council of the GKK, warned only a few days ago in an interview with the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”: “Currently, fixed costs consume reserves. It is easy to calculate how long we would survive the lockout. “

However, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof would not be the first traditional group to accept state aid in the corona crisis. As part of the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), the German government has already prepared two rescue packages for the travel company Tui; the last in December for 1.8 billion euros. Competitive Tui FTI also won 325 million euros. Nine billion euros in Lufthansa funding has also passed through the WSF. Medium-sized companies, such as the automotive supplier Schlote, also received funding. And according to reports from 1. FC Köln is also examining the application.