Due to the continuing coronation pollution: The government expects significantly lower economic growth in 2021 than before – the economy

The federal government expects a weaker economic recovery this year due to the continuing burden of the coronavirus crisis. The Berlin Ministry of Economy announced on Wednesday that growth should be 3.0 percent, revising the previous forecast to 4.4 percent.

Reuters reported on the new estimate on Friday. In 2020, the economy collapsed by 5.0 percent, making it even more severe than after the financial crisis.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that while the industry proved to be strong, the services sector was severely affected by the restrictions on public life associated with the corona. “Currently, we are seeing a flattening of the number of infections, which raises hopes. However, the situation is still serious and the risk of the viral mutant is not over. “

The cabinet approved the annual economic report on Wednesday morning. “The unemployment rate will fall slightly to 5.8 percent in 2021,” it said. It is likely that the number of employees will average 44.8 million and will therefore stagnate.

A significant increase in domestic demand is also expected for 2021. Exports are likely to grow by 6.4 percent after falling by almost ten percent in 2020.

Altmaier pointed out that since the outbreak of the pandemic, almost 80 billion euros have been provided for aid from the economy. In addition, there is an economic stimulus package drawn up in June 2020. In view of the forthcoming election campaign, the CDU said that companies need little bureaucracy and low taxes. “It is clear to me that raising taxes would be poisonous to the economy and, especially in the current situation, would send the wrong signal.” (Reuters)