The Complete Guide to CRM

In 15 years, CRM has become an integral part of corporate software for improving customer relationship management. This tool makes it possible to bring together and manage all information about potential customers or customers in a single environment and to manage the entire business relationship dynamically and in real time.

Services ? Time and productivity savings, significant improvement in the sales approach, better measurement of measures, but also optimization of sales forecasts. In concrete terms, CRM improves on average: sales by 30%, customer satisfaction by 35% and decision-making time by 38%.

But is it time to equip yourself? What are the criteria for evaluating a CRM need? What are the steps and key success factors in implementing a CRM?

Gartner estimates that 60% of CRM projects fail to achieve their original goals. Another reason to fully understand the pros and cons of implementing this type of platform. To answer this crucial problem, Salesforce, the world’s leading provider of customer relationship management solutions, has just released a free guide that answers all the questions companies have when considering equipping a CRM.

Is it time to equip yourself with CRM?

The manual consists of 4 parts to help professionals understand step by step whether a CRM solution needs to be set up or not.

The first focuses on the red flags of a need for CRM. VSEs and SMBs can often manage their customer relationships using a variety of “in-house” solutions, including spreadsheets. However, as the activity develops, it is often necessary to optimize all of this, since what caused the agility in the beginning is what causes the stagnation because:

– There are too many sources of information.

– there is a lack of visibility;

– Reporting is tedious and tedious

– Access to data, especially on the go, is complicated.

etc.

Without CRM, the processes are limited and the lack of transparency does not allow the correct tracking of prospects and customers. These holes in the club mean a real loss of sales.

The second part aims to improve productivity. Lack of time is the main problem for SMEs. Implementing and improving processes enabled by CRM technology saves sales reps time while providing them with all the key elements (data, interactions and customer history, etc.) in a single environment.

Sales pipeline, automating tasks with no added value, dynamic database … When sales reps are flooded, it is interesting to consult the various productivity levers described in the Salesforce manual. The guide therefore analyzes how the functions of a CRM affect the productivity of sales employees on a daily basis.

The third chapter deals with the development of the CRM strategy. Salesforce experts break this part down into seven key steps to develop it and not leave anything to chance.

From the definition of the vision to the creation of the action plan to the implementation of the business goals, the guide describes the most important key elements that must be considered and on which the development of a viable CRM strategy can be based.

The last part has 6 recommendations for optimizing your ROI when equipping yourself with a CRM. Karen D. Schwartz of CRM Search describes several key actions that must be taken when you get your hands on your solution.

From the reflection phase to the legitimacy of a CRM in your company to your first steps, the complete CRM guide published by Salesforce, the world’s leading customer relationship solution, will allow you to fully understand the pros and cons of setting up this type of platform.