Generated $ 139.9 billion in 2020

In many ways, the health crisis we’re going through has turned the world upside down. For some industries, such as transport or culture, this was synonymous with disaster. For others, on the contrary, it has proven to be a huge growth accelerator. This is especially true in the video game sector.

When billions of people around the world were locked up and unable to go out, work, or see their loved ones, video game work presented itself as real loopholes. In this regard, the video game market was able to hit the $ 139.9 billion generated in 2020. This emerges from a report by SuperData, which draws on data from publishers, developers and payment service providers.

How has COVID-19 helped the video game market?

During the first wave of detention, 55% of US citizens said they had played video games. A trend that is also reflected in other countries around the world, starting with Europe and Asia.

For good reason, these geographic areas have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, and the health measures taken by governments to contain its spread have been severe: shops and cultural spots closed, teleworking imposed, excursions and gatherings banned …

56% of SuperData respondents were introduced to video games as a way to reduce boredom and keep them busy. For 45% of them, it was a way of escaping reality. They also say 36% of having been redirected to video games to replace their usual entertainment options. Finally, 29% of respondents believe that video games enabled them to keep in touch with loved ones, while 26% of them viewed this as a way to meet new people.

Despite the forced sedentarisation, mobile games were particularly popular. 43% of users would have spent more time playing games from their smartphone or tablet, while 28% said they would spend more time playing games on a console and 18% more time playing games on a PC.

Digital games will hit $ 126.6 billion in 2020

While the total video game market was $ 139.9 billion in 2020, the majority of that came from digital games, which grossed $ 126.6 billion alone.

In detail, SuperData shows that mobile digital games generated $ 73.8 billion, well ahead of other platforms and formats. Free-to-play games (free games that must be installed and are based on a system of payable microtransactions) on PC and consoles raised $ 22.7 billion and $ 1.8 billion, respectively. Premium console games raised $ 17.8 billion, while PC games “barely” raised $ 6.7 billion. After all, pay-to-play accumulated $ 3.7 billion on the PC.

Free-to-play dominates and premium games continue to grow

In general, this means that all devices combined free games accounted for 78% of digital video game sales in 2020, largely thanks to the Asian market which contributed 59% to this result.

Particularly noteworthy are four titles that exceed the sales mark of 2 billion. The first two belong to Tencent. These are Honor of Kings ($ 2.45 billion) and Peacekeeper Elite ($ 2.32 billion). Roblox follows with $ 2.29 billion and Free Fire with $ 2.13 billion. Pokémon Go, League of Legends, Candy Crush Saga, AFK Arena, Gardenscapes – New Acres and Dungeon Fighter Online conclude the ranking of the 10 most lucrative free-to-play games of 2020. Of these, eight titles are playable on mobile devices.

With a sales increase of 28% compared to the previous year, the premium titles still have something to celebrate. Note that players living in Europe and the US contributed 84% to this result.

In addition to the health crisis, this increase is also explained by the release of flagship and long-awaited titles. We’re thinking in particular of Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($ 654 million), Cyberpunk 2077 ($ 609 million), or even DOOM Eternal ($ 454 million). Thanks to Warzone, the Battle Royale mode, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the most lucrative premium title of 2020 with more than 1.9 billion US dollars. It is followed by FIFA 20 with 1.08 billion US dollars and GTA V , which despite its release in 2013, still grossed $ 911 million in 2020.

Note that SuperData does not disclose in its study what revenue is generated from premium games on mobile devices.

A breath of fresh air for virtual reality?

Virtual reality games generated $ 589 million in 2020, up from $ 471 million in 2019, up 25% year over year. An increase in particular due to the release of the game Half-Life: Alyx, which revived gamers’ interest in this technology.

In contrast, SuperData notes that console and mobile VR headset sales have declined significantly, while PC sales have remained stable year after year. After all, only standalone VR headsets do well, with 3.4 million units shipped in 2020, compared to 2.9 million in 2019.

Video game content is in motion

Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms and esports, video games are no longer just played, they can be viewed as well. According to SuperData, the audience for video game-related content has grown 18% to reach 1.2 billion viewers in 2020.

Because of this popularity, video game-related content generated sales of 9.3 billion euros. Twitch holds the majority of the shares (22%), largely thanks to Mixer’s death, which was profitable for him. YouTube ranks second with 18% of the shares. All other platforms compete for small shares among the remaining 60%.

For businesses, brands, artists, and even politicians, these results represent significant new marketing opportunities, and many have understood them. We think in particular of the haute couture houses Marc Jacobs and Valentino, who launched virtual clothing lines within Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an American elected who played Among Twon and gathered 700,000 viewers Life .

One game was particularly characterized by the creation of promotional events. This is Fortnite. Regardless of whether they want to promote films (Star Wars, Avengers) or musicians, Epic Games’ Battle Royale has brought its communities of gamers and viewers together for events that are as unique as they are spectacular. Travis Scott’s in-game concert is a particularly impressive example, as it averaged over 4.7 million viewers per minute for a total of 785,000 hours.

The rise of video games is expected to continue in 2021

Although the video game market has been largely driven by the health crisis, SuperData analysts believe that the introduction of a vaccine against the coronavirus should do no harm to the sector. On the contrary, they forecast a 2% increase in profits in 2021, which would enable video games to reach less than $ 142.2 billion in revenue this year.

With good reason, specialists believe that Covid-19’s new habits are now anchored in gamers’ daily lives and will remain in place for years to come. It is true that this upward momentum existed long before the pandemic. Ultimately, this crisis only accelerated an existing trend, not created it.