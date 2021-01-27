The government expects growth of three percent in 2021: Altmaier does not expect a wave of bankruptcies – the economy

Lockdown has a double effect: the number of infections has decreased, but at the same time economic performance is declining. The federal government therefore lowered its growth forecast for this year on Wednesday – to three percent, which is significantly less than the plus 4.4 percent announced by Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) in the fall. However, this can also be explained by the fact that last year’s economic downturn was not as strong as he feared. The result was minus five percent.

Earlier, even less expected, the government estimated minus 6.3 percent last spring. Therefore, the forecast for this year’s growth is slightly lower, because the starting position is not so low. However, Altmaier said the economy was growing “at a slower pace than we had hoped.” The forecast is at the lower end of the spectrum – if it goes well, it could meet one or two tenths more at the end of the year.

Minus in the first quarter

Due to the ongoing closures in retail and catering, the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) expects gross domestic product to fall by three percent in the first quarter. The researchers predict that the measures will last until the end of February and then be gradually terminated. Altmaier made no forecast on Wednesday after the government meeting. However, the Minister of Economy considers the effects of the lock to be manageable. He did not expect “a big wave of bankruptcies,” he said. A “quick recovery” can be expected after the closure. November and December support will be paid in the coming weeks.

Due to closure, there is currently a low propensity to consume. The GfK Institute measured a similarly low tendency to buy as in the spring of 2020. However, after the release, the economy grew significantly more than originally expected by observers. It was mainly the summer that brought a better-than-expected annual result. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the German economy is expected to stagnate again.

Global exports at pre-crisis level

Last but not least, what currently gives hope is exports. In contrast to the post-2008 financial crisis, world trade recovered very quickly, mainly due to the fact that the Chinese economy is already growing again, albeit at a modest pace. Both global export volumes and euro area volumes are back at pre-coronary levels. Global industrial production is also behind it. This is shown by the calculations of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Only the US is still a little behind.

Altmaier also bases this on his generally optimistic view of the situation. Unlike services, the business economy is not particularly affected by blocking measures. With this in mind, he said that the lack of microchips in the automotive industry is currently a bigger problem for growth than blocking. The government does not expect any serious effects on the labor market in 2021. It assumes an unemployment rate of 5.8 percent.