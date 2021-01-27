Warns Deutscher Fruchthandelsverband: Are there any gaps in the fruit and vegetable field? – Economics

Fruits and vegetables are healthy. Especially in winter, it is important to consume enough vitamins and minerals. This is all the more true in the time of the Crown. A healthy diet helps strengthen the immune system. At present, however, fresh fruit is not growing in Germany and vegetables in this country are currently heavily dependent on cabbage. Peppers or tangerines come from Spain, but for how long?

Supplies of fruit and vegetables from abroad are at risk, warns the German fruit trade association. Andreas Brügger, the association’s CEO, blames the federal government for this. The recent tightening of the Corona Entry Regulation means that lorry drivers from Spain or Portugal must submit a negative PCR test when crossing the border. This is not practical.

Bruges is reminiscent of border closures last spring and “miles of traffic jams” at the borders. “The borders must remain open,” Brügger told Tagesspiegel. Otherwise there would be a risk of gaps in the fruit or vegetable field.

The shelves are still full

At present, however, there is no sign of a crisis in the food trade. “We don’t have a fruit crisis,” Rewe says. “There is no cause for concern.” Aldi also ensures that the supply of fruit and vegetables to the branches is “always assured”. And there are currently no bottlenecks in the Federal Association of German Food Trade (BVLH) in the supply of fruit and vegetables from abroad. This is good news, because Germany depends on imports. Only 20 percent of the fruit bought in this country comes from their own country, the most important supplier being Spain. In terms of vegetables, Spain has a leading position with the Netherlands.

Traffic jam: The borders were closed during the first lock. Photo: dpa

Exceptions for lorry drivers

Due to the large population of Corona, Spain has been a high incidence area since Sunday. This means: Anyone entering Germany from Spain must generally submit an up-to-date negative corona test (PCR, lamp, TMA, antigen test) and complete the digital entry registration. However, there are exceptions to the obligation to test in the decree for truck drivers and other persons involved in the transport of goods, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture emphasized at the request of the Tagesspiegel. “Testing is only required for a 72-hour stay in a high-incidence area,” a ministry spokeswoman said. Transit passengers from high-prevalence countries do not have to be quarantined. “This Regulation should take into account the predominantly regulated movement of goods and goods.”

However, it becomes problematic if one of the highly contagious viral mutations spreads in Spain, as in the neighboring country. Portugal has been upgraded from a high incidence to a “viral variant area” due to the spread of B117. There are no exemptions from the test and quarantine requirements for these countries. Brugger fears that the mutation could spread to Spain and that stricter rules also apply.

Why could the delivery stop

The trade association does not want to rule out the fact that in the future there may be a deterioration due to new regulations on entry into the corona. The federal government is currently discussing travel restrictions and border controls to best protect Germany from new corona mutations. However, like fruit associations, the BVLH is skeptical of national solo efforts and calls for rules to be coordinated across Europe, as already defined in the “EU Green Strip Directive”. The directive provides for special lanes at borders which allow lorries to pass through rapidly. Under the Directive, lorry drivers should not have any testing or quarantine obligations.

Will it look soon? Brexit is present in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Photo: dpa

German citizens want to eat healthily

If the supply of fresh fruit and vegetables stopped, it would be a great disappointment for German citizens. Because many of them want to eat healthily, especially during a pandemic. “Not everyone eats junk food,” says Christoph Minhoff, CEO of the German Food Association. “People want to do everything to immunize against Corona.”

Question: The corona crisis has increased demand for vegetables and fruits Photo: imago images / Westend61

This has very practical consequences. Many German citizens cook more than before the crisis, says Stefanie Sabet, executive director of the Federal Association of the German Food Industry (BVE). But even those who put ready meals in the oven or microwave now pay more attention to healthy ingredients. The Federal Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday that the largest increase was in the area of ​​finished vegetables, which includes vegetable stew.

Imports: Spain is Germany’s largest supplier of fruit. Photo: Imago

From January to September 2020, these vegetable dishes were produced by 150,000 tons, ie 7.4 percent more than in the same period of the previous year. Frozen pizzas or baguettes, on the other hand, improved by only 5.4 percent. A total of 1.1 million tons of ready meals came to the stores, an increase of 4.9 percent.

Even rising prices have not stopped people from buying fruit and vegetables. Fruit rose by a good seven percent last year, with price growth significantly higher than for other foods (plus 2.4 percent), according to the Federal Statistical Office. Last but not least, this was not due to the increased workload for seasonal workers and supply problems in the first lock. Fresh goods rotted due to closed borders in trucks. No wonder traders fear it might happen again.