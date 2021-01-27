Conflict between unions: tariff-political turbulence in the railway industry

Displeasure and misunderstanding, competition and controversy have shaped the Deutsche Bahn workforce for many years. In 2007, the GdL train driver association broke away from the much larger Transnet and conducted collective bargaining for its specific clientele for the first time. Demand for 30 percent more money has fallen in German customs history, as have subsequent labor disputes. Last but not least, the sharp dispute between Transnet, now called the EVG Rail Union, and the GdL then led politicians to enact the “one company – one union” principle in law.

An advantage for a larger union

The collective bargaining unit, which has been revised for a good five years, stipulates that the collective bargaining agreement of the larger trade union in the company replaces the agreement of the smaller trade union, provided that the same groups of employees are reached. As a result, if GdL could no longer conclude collective agreements, it would in fact be dead. In the case of the railways, therefore, the competing unions and the group agreed on a kind of peace agreement so that they would not get into each other in any other way. This agreement expired at the end of 2020. Now the cards are being regrouped. “DB must now apply a uniform tariff law,” threatens the state-owned company GdL, which, according to its own information, currently has around 35,000 members. The EVG value is approximately 185,000.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Renovation tariff with EVG

GdL boss Claus Weselsky takes every opportunity to attack EVG’s enemies. When EVG reached an agreement with the railway management last September on a crisis collective agreement in a pandemic, Weselsky spoke of a “revenue reduction union”. EVG asked for 1.5 percent more money for employees and received it – but only from 1.1.2022. This collective agreement lasts until the beginning of 2023, so that railway employees will have a lower real income for the entire period of validity. In return, there are safe jobs in the biggest railway crisis with billions at a loss, which is also borne by the taxpayer.

GdL wants 4.8 percent

The GdL, on the other hand, tried to push 4.8 percent for its citizens last fall, but arbitration led by former Brandenburg Prime Minister Matthias Platzeck failed in November. Now the game starts again. And Weselsky, who is not afraid of any conflict, has already signaled his readiness to strike. The peace duty ends in February, so drivers are likely to go on strike from 1 March.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Of course, Deutsche Bahn wants to prevent this. HR Director Martin Seiler convened GdL at a meeting on Wednesday and proposed several dates in February and March. Whether GdL engages is open. They have not even submitted a claim yet, drivers say. Seiler’s strategy is clear: he wants to use the agreement with EVG as a guide for negotiations with GdL. Anything else would be difficult as well. If drivers received more money than drivers and technicians who are paid according to the EVG tariff, the division of labor has deepened. Even in this dispute, it is only superficially about money. “Our existence is at stake,” says Weselsky, who wants to catch members of EVG, which he believes is dedicated to Bahn’s board.

Shortly before Christmas, Deutsche Bahn again called on both unions to “start talks on proper cohabitation.” So far without a clear reaction. But because of the new law on collective bargaining and the privileging of a larger union, Weselsky will probably have to agree to it.