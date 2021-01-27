Huawei wants to sell its P and Mate smartphone ranges

US sanctions against Huawei continue to weaken the Chinese giant. According to Reuters, it should rank second in the world for smartphones to resell the high-end P and Mate businesses.

Sources cited by the news agency are making sure the company is trying to get rid of the two groups as there are no chips to put together its smartphones. In fact, Huawei is no longer able to develop its own Kirin processors, which were assembled by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) with components from the USA. American companies can no longer sell products to Huawei, which is considered a threat to national security across the Atlantic and is therefore being blacklisted.

US sanctions have also resulted in Huawei losing its access to Google Mobile Services, Mountain View’s application ecosystem, giving it a serious handicap in selling its smartphones. Even so, Mate and P’s mobile broadcasts grossed $ 39.7 billion between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. The two series also contributed nearly 40% of Huawei’s total sales during this period. Third quarter of 2020.

The Chinese giant is struggling to continue production of its flagship devices, so it is in talks with a consortium of companies backed by the Shanghai government. Huawei sold its Honor mid-range smartphone division to a conglomerate of companies in November. This maneuver was also directly caused by the American sanctions. In addition, Honor has just announced the release of a new phone called the V40, as well as a partnership with many major American providers such as Intel or Qualcomm.

For its part, Huawei ensures that it does not intend to sell its P and Mate series: “Huawei has learned that unsubstantiated rumors are circulating about the possible sale of our flagship brands of smartphones. These rumors have no basis. Huawei has no such plan, “said a company spokesman. However, the latter had also denied the rumors of a possible resale of Honor …

In addition, the acquisition is not yet secured and it is not certain whether it will be successful. The manufacturer is looking for another way to make its Kirin processors, especially by building them from the ARM architecture itself.