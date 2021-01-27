the page that defatted online recipes of all superfluous

Who has never been annoyed about the long loading of a website? The restriction requires many of us to have gone to the kitchen while others discovered passions like painting or yoga. But before we can start peeling, detailing, shearing, frying … we have to sort out all the information that catches our eye when looking for a recipe.

In an effort to keep our full attention, websites sometimes tend to spoil our user experience by drowning us in a variety of content that appears on the screen before we even see the ingredient list. Pop-ups, advertisements, videos and large pictures, subscription to newsletters … Some PCs block when we reach the content that interests us.

After passing all of these tests, we need to link a paragraph about the genesis of the recipe passed down from generation to generation in the family of one or the discovery of a dish during an obscure trip to Tibet. It is not easy to concentrate on preparing your meal when you have to navigate through all of this information at the same time.

Just The Recipe allows you to remove the content that’s messing up your reading. This website removes the layout of the two-step three-step cooking recipes.

Copy and paste the url of the recipe that will make you salivate into the search bar and hit enter. The recipe appears with the essentials. No popups, videos or anything else, just the ingredients list and prep steps.

The tool is only available in web format. However, you can always save the link on your phone’s homepage so you always have it at hand.

Basic. Easy. Just the recipe.