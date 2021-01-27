more than 150 ready-to-use presentation and slide templates!

At the time of the presentation, the blank page syndrome or white presentation syndrome occurs randomly. Which images, which typography, which topic? Questions that are often answered by spending hours searching Google for the right template.

Don’t waste any more time with Graphue! This website offers more than 150 presentation templates for PowerPoint, Keynote or even Google Slides. With this tool it is possible to create presentations with the famous “wow” effect. Each presentation contains around thirty unique slides.

Unique presentations that can be used for different tools

Once in the tool, you can search for a template depending on the tool used for the presentation: PowerPoint, Keynote, or Slides. Keywords can also be entered to find the right presentation. Architecture office, food industry, finance, education, many areas of activity are available to achieve the most relevant presentation. Presentations can be used for personal and commercial purposes.

Before a template is downloaded, a preview and various information about the presentation are available, such as: For example: the last update, the size of the file, the dimensions of the slides, the number of slides, etc. Suggestions for similar presentations are made under each template.

Graphue has just launched and a unique offer is proposed. You can have lifetime access to all templates for just $ 39. With the offer, you can use the templates already available online, but also the upcoming ones. More new features such as fonts, icons for UI kits, etc. will be offered in the future.

With this offer, you can save money by using a large number of templates without having to pay for each new template or incurring the cost of a designer.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we select when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.