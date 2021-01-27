Intel is investing 475 million in its Vietnamese factories

Intel will invest approximately $ 475 million in its Vietnamese manufacturing facilities. The California giant announced this in a statement published on January 26th. This investment, which above all enables Intel to strengthen its relations with the Communist Party of Vietnam, particularly affects the Intel factories in the Saigon region. According to the group, this sum should help “improve the manufacturing of Intel 5G products, Intel Core processors with hybrid technology and Intel Core processors of the 10th generation”. In other words, technologies that are cutting edge … or that are not yet a real market for Intel.

As The Register points out, Intel’s 10th generation processors are in fact gradually being replaced by the 11th generation of chips, some of which were unveiled at the last CES. Intel’s 5G product portfolio is currently quite limited, especially since the company sold its 5G mobile operations to Apple in 2019. and the hybrid technology mentioned by Intel in its press release only affects certain processors that are engraved at 10 nm (such as the “Lakefield” line), which are currently struggling to fully convince in terms of performance and optimization. Inspired by the big.LITTLE principle made popular by the British ARM, this technology remains promising, but has yet to prove itself.

However, Intel’s investment is not being very well received by the Vietnamese authorities. “We really appreciate the increased investment by Intel Vietnam, especially in the context of the COVID pandemic, while most local and foreign direct investment has been affected,” said Nguyen Anh Thi, President of Saigon Hi-Tech Park. “This decision by Intel means a lot to us and shows the great confidence Intel has in the local workforce and the stable investment environment that Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City and Saigon Hi-Tech Park in particular offer.”

Ultimately, this decision by Intel could also enable him to consolidate his production and thus at least partially eliminate the problems of processor shortages that have been occurring for years. Case continues.