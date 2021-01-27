Microsoft increases sales thanks to cloud computing and gaming

Microsoft has announced its revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, including the period from October to December 2020. Like other tech giants, Redmond is continuing its momentum, seeing record numbers spike due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company generated $ 43.1 billion, an increase of 17% over the previous year. Net income was $ 15.5 billion (+ 30%). That’s more than any analyst estimate who forecast revenue of $ 40.2 billion and revenue of $ 12.6 billion. “What we saw last year is the beginning of a second wave of digital transformation that extends across all companies and industries. Building your own digital capacity is the new currency that drives resilience and growth of any business. Microsoft supports this development by offering the largest and most complete cloud computing platform in the world, ”said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Unsurprisingly, the company’s cloud computing division, Azure, saw strong growth with a 50% increase in revenue as many companies turn to this solution to make their jobs easier. Microsoft is the second largest cloud service provider in the world after Amazon and its Amazon Web Services. In Europe, Redmond shares the podium with the e-commerce giant and Google.

The increase in PC sales already noted in the previous quarter, which can be directly attributed to the need for high-performance hardware for teleworking, has taken its course. As a result, revenue from what Microsoft calls “personal computing” soared 14% to $ 15.1 billion. Surface computers for their part generated 3% more. The release of the new Xbox, Series X, also boosted Microsoft’s sales as Xbox content and services sales increased 40%. The next generation console became the top-selling device in the first month after Microsoft launched it.

Amy Hood, Microsoft’s CFO, expects a more than convincing fiscal year on the same path as this second quarter.