“We are mobilizing everything”: EVG wants to prevent the dismantling of the Deutsche Bahn economy

In an interview with Tagesspiegel-Background, EVG Chairman Klaus-Dieter Hommel announced the massive opposition to the reorganization of Deutsche Bahn AG, demanded by the Greens. “We will mobilize everything to prevent the separation of network and traffic,” Hommel said in a dispute with Anton Hofreiter, head of the Greens. Anyone who wants to carry out this reform against the will of the EVG is fighting in a lost battle.

Experience from other countries has shown that the division would destroy the railway system, Hommel said. Due to the unpredictable consequences of the pandemic, it was not possible to allow passengers and staff to feel insecure. Hommel fears that innovations such as the ETCS digital train protection system will be more difficult if the railway network and the DB run are operated by different companies.

Anton Hofreiter defended the plans. “We want the railways to become the backbone of the transition to mobility,” he said. To this end, they want to set up an infrastructure fund for the rail network and increase federal funds by around € 175 billion by 2040. “This money should then be spent efficiently,” Hofreiter said.

Deutsche Bahn AG considers Hofreiter to be “fragmented”. Different DB companies often worked against each other. Instead, the Greens want to establish “DB Transport” and “DB Infrastructure”. The infrastructure company should focus on the common good and offer many journeys along the rail network at low marginal cost.

Klaus-Dieter Hommel is skeptical. “It’s a pipe dream,” he said. Anyone who wants to organize services of general interest must say “who gets the money. I have no perspective on how this can be achieved in the foreseeable future. “

