What are the consumer trends in luxury?

What did luxury look like in 2020? Kantar tries to answer this question in his latest study. This study, entitled “Connected Luxury”, was carried out among 4,506 people. Kantar’s survey shows how important digital has become for luxury players. In fact, 93% of luxury goods consumers research online before making a purchase.

The multitude of channels redefines the experience

In recent years, the trends in the luxury industry have shaken. In a “Connected Luxury” study published in January 2021, Kantar attempted to decipher the consumption trends specific to this sector. The study focuses on five luxury goods: watches, jewelry, bags, accessories and clothing. When we read the results of this survey, we understand that some trends are not changing while others have changed dramatically.

Among those who do not move, we find a bond with the brand: the report “Connected Luxury” shows that a brand is systematically responsible for its image (for 44% of respondents), the reputation of its designer (44%) and its brand Expertise (37%) and its values ​​(26%) are privileged. Luxury buyers are pretty loyal. 56% of integrated people believe they stick to a small sample of brands. For buyers of jewelry and watches, this loyalty even applies to a single brand. Although luxury consumers have different profiles, they all depend on the weight of the brand.

The study also shows the fragmentation of the shopping trip. Although in every other sector, the luxury consumer buying journey is particularly fragmented. Here are the seven phases of that journey: identification, inspiration, personalization, product analysis, recommendation, exploring purchase options and the shopping experience. Logically, the analysis of the product is more thorough when buying online. Kantar states: “The multitude of channels requires a fluid and transparent interaction with the buyers.”

“Connected Luxury”: luxury connected more than ever

Finally, we see that Google and YouTube are now two particularly popular information channels. 67% of respondents go to Google and 51% to YouTube to gather as much information as possible about the products of their choice. The launch of YouTube Fashion has something to do with it. According to YouTube: “The aim of this platform is to present the content of fashion designers, uncover unprecedented industry collaborations and offer live catwalks. Excellent news for all YouTubers working in this field. “

Buyers believe online videos are important to them. They trust 40% product reviews and 33% video advertising. The Google search engine is used for product recognition and also makes it easy to omnichannel: 73% of respondents say they use Google search to find a physical store. With such data, platforms can optimize the experience of internet users and find relevant synergies.