the game in which an artificial intelligence assesses your drawing skills

While you wait for government announcements, we recommend you escape with a terribly addicting game. Take Microsoft Paint, add in a shot of Blancmange Coco and a good helping of artificial intelligence and you have Paint.wtf, a crazy game where AI will test your drawing skills.

Do you think you have the soul of an artist but nobody recognizes your gift except your mother? Then this game is for you! A crazy sentence is published every two hours. The goal is simply to translate the sentence into a drawing on a surface very similar to the first versions of Paint. Once you’re done, an artificial intelligence will compare your drawing with those that have already been submitted by other players. Take a random sentence and compete against complete strangers as you try to get to the top of the world rankings and see if you really have the level.

Be careful, the sentences are not always easy to draw. For example, Paint.wtf will ask you to draw a cat that looks like Mohamed Ali, Wolverine when he was a baby, or even a Mona Lisa in the future. So, if you think you can meet the challenge, grab your mouse and test yourself!

The game is based on artificial intelligence CLIP, a neural network developed by Open AI, a company co-founded by a certain Elon Musk (whom he has since left to avoid conflicts of interest with his other company, Tesla).

The creators of the game therefore wanted to test the limits of AI in a playful way. More than 90,000 drawings have been submitted in less than a week and this is just the beginning …