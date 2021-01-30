the most digitized cities in France in 2020

On January 27, 2021, the hosting company IONOS will publish the results of its survey “The most digital city in France”. This study covers more than 10 major cities in the country and allows them to be assessed against specific criteria in order to understand the impact and use of digital services on the economy and residents.

The Paris capital at the top of the ranking

Paris presents itself as a good student of the year 2020 in terms of digitization of infrastructures and services. Thanks to the massive use of fiber optics and 4G, but also thanks to the public and free WIFI network available everywhere, the company achieved the maximum score of 60 points. Whether it’s the digitization of infrastructures, the digitization of companies, internet consumption by individuals, mobility or public services, Paris is undoubtedly in the first place in the ranking.

Bordeaux and Lyon almost ex-aequo

Close to the Paris score, the cities of Bordeaux and Lyon also score very positive. Bordeaux is particularly noticeable in the area of ​​public life. Very attractive for Parisians, many residents are settling there and filling positions in increasingly digital companies. Likewise, self-employed and freelancers choose Bordeaux because of its calm and often occupy coworking or teleworking positions. An opportunity for the Sleeping Beauties to take second place after the capital.

For its part, Lyon is characterized by its urban services, its health services, but also by the digitization of all its infrastructures. With 7.53 out of 10 points, mobility is even better compared to Bordeaux. The use of car sharing and e-scooter services is making Lyon more and more attractive digitally.

Some big cities are still running late

If Marseille is a good student in terms of digital transport services, particularly through the Citiz Provence car sharing system and Totem Mobi, it will lag behind in other areas. Just like in Le Havre or Toulon, the infrastructures still have certain digital gaps. The difficulty in carrying out work in Marseille or the incentive to use trams in Le Havre explain, among other things, the delay in these cities in the ranking.

Overall, the big cities of France are highly digital. With public services that have made it a point of honor for years to dematerialize administrative procedures (digitization of the registration service or use of e-health), France need not be ashamed of its neighbors. Europeans. Progress is still possible and we hope for better results in 2021, due to an urgent need for digitization, but seen in the context of the health crisis.