Unlayer has 600 no-code and free email templates to customize!

Mailing campaigns are still an important marketing lever today and enable conversion. To make the difference and get a clear message across, it’s important to create a simple, creative, and responsive email. And here sometimes the situation comes to a standstill. Not everyone wants to poke their nose into HTML to compose an email, and sometimes the inspiration just isn’t there.

Unlayer is an email design studio that allows you to quickly create relevant designs with a drag and drop editor! The tool now offers more than 600 free and premium templates with no code, responsive and customizable.

Easy customization of templates

To find the right email template, all you have to do is select a use: abandoned cart, e-commerce, product launch, newsletter … or an industry among those offered: education, real estate, service mode, transportation … a selection of the A template is then proposed.

The templates created are offered by a community of designers. Everyone can therefore send their template to the tool.

Each template can be edited directly in Unlayer and its editor using drag & drop.

You can then download the template in .ZIP, .HTML or .PDF format, or export the design within a service like Mailchimp, Campaign Monitor, Active Campaign or even Gmail and Hubspot.

Unlayer is free to use, you just need to create an account. However, some templates are reserved for premium subscribers. Two subscriptions are offered, one for $ 15 per month and the other for $ 30 per month. Compared to the free version, these two subscriptions allow you to save and change campaigns. Customizing templates, defining user roles, etc.

A practical tool with which, thanks to an intuitive editor, you can find inspiration for mailings and, in particular, save time when creating an email.