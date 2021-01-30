Economists in the debt brake dispute: How the state should deal with the new debt economy

Eventually, the chief of staff will try to confess his love, but his party is long overdue. “I love the debt brake,” Helge Braun (CDU) writes on Twitter, using a red-hearted emoji to emphasize his words. The fact that he has to take this oath is related to an article for guests he published in Handelsblatt this week. More precisely, in one sentence: “The debt brake will not be observed in the coming years, even with an otherwise strict spending discipline,” Braun wrote. This upset many at the CDU – especially the new party leader Armin Laschet. If members of the government consider it necessary to change the constitution, they should coordinate it in advance with the party and the parliamentary group, he muttered.

Braun’s theorem was by no means as revolutionary as it seemed to some in retrospect. The head of the Chancellery has only expressed what economists have been pointing out for months: Politicians may not be able to return to the old budget discipline in the foreseeable future. The Council of Economic Experts wrote in the autumn: “Given the particular financial policy challenges posed by the corona pandemic, a new transitional phase of the debt brake could be considered to overcome it.”

Lower economic growth means: lower tax revenues

Because managing the corona crisis is expensive. Locking continues, vaccination is slow. The federal government only had to lower its economic growth forecast. Instead of an increase of 4.4, he expects only 3.0 percent this year. However, this has implications for the federal budget. Because lower economic performance means fewer taxes than expected. At the same time, however, the state must spend more money on social benefits. It is also necessary to invest in economic recovery after the crisis and its adaptation to the future.

Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) has started a discussion on the debt brake. Photo: imago images / Jürgen Heinrich

Therefore, even before the second lock-up, Scholz’s plan to re-reduce debt from 2022 onwards was ambitious. Many economists now find this unrealistic. For example, Achim Truger says: “Returning to the normal debt brake limit as early as 2022 is difficult to imagine given the burden of the pandemic.”

Under the debt brake, the federal government can only accept new debts of 0.35 percent of annual economic output. Politicians introduced this tool in 2009 to keep the debt burden out of control. The brake is set out in the Basic Law. However, in times of crisis, there is an exception. For example, in the event of natural disasters or “extraordinary situations beyond state control” – such as pandemics. The only question is: how long can the federal government talk about the crisis?

Because even if the pandemic comes under control this year, the consequences will not be immediately eliminated. The economic recovery will take some time to be reflected in the federal budget. The effects can be felt even after years, says Jens Boysen-Hogrefe of the Kiel Institute for World Economy. “Tax revenues may be lower and the cost of unemployment benefits higher than it would be without the crisis.”

The state could also suspend the debt brake in 2022

This is probably one of the reasons why the Federal Ministry of Finance is already preparing to use the exemption in the coming year and will incur more debts than Bremse would actually allow. At least that’s what “Der Spiegel” says. The Bundestag would have to agree to a renewed suspension of the debt rule. However, Scholz seems to have taken this into account for the time being.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) will soon have to present key points for the 2022 budget. Photo: dpa

Silke Übelmesser, a financial scientist at the University of Jena, thinks it is too hurried. Theoretically, it is conceivable that the debt brake will be ignored again next year. The only thing we can’t say today is whether it will be necessary. The third wave of viruses is currently as conceivable as a strong economic boom. That is why it is necessary to decide in the short term to suspend the debt brake – “not now that there is great uncertainty”.

Mannheim economist Tom Krebs disagrees. “I believe that the federal government and the Bundestag should use the exception rules set out in the Basic Law for the 2022 budget,” he says. “The effects of the corona crisis will continue to be clear in 2022.” It would be fatal if the federal government kept the debt brake and increased taxes or cut spending, says Sebastian Dullien. “Reducing the deficit too quickly risks the recovery coming to a halt,” said the director of the Trade Union Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK). “Then many of those companies that have barely survived the corona crisis could still go bankrupt and lose huge jobs.” The result would be weaker economic growth and higher unemployment over the years. “Such a development would be all the more dramatic because the federal government has rightly saved many companies and jobs from an acute corona crisis with the use of large resources,” says Dullien.

Maintaining the rule in the next few years will not be easier

The economist fears that the question of whether the debt brake can be maintained will continue to be a problem in the coming years. In theory, the federal government can still use the special funds it replenished before the crisis. “It will be more difficult in the coming years, when the resources from these special funds will be exhausted and the corona debts will be largely repaid from 2026 under the current rules.”

This may be borne in mind by Chancellor Braun, when he suggested in a guest note that the debt brake should be fundamentally adjusted. He wrote that it made sense to “combine the economic recovery strategy in Germany with an amendment to the Basic Law, which provides a reliable downward corridor for new loans in the coming years.” Then the debt brake would not be applied again immediately, but the country could slowly reduce the new debt again.

The new CDU leader, Armin Laschet, was not at all thrilled by Braun’s initiative. Photo: REUTERS

Ifo boss Clemens Fuest does not recommend it. “It is debatable whether the debt brake needs to be reformed, but I don’t think it’s right to temporarily replace it with a deficit, because we don’t know the economic development yet,” he says. “The Bundestag should decide every year.”

It wasn’t just since Corona discussed whether the debt brake allowed politicians enough freedom. The task of the state is to adapt the country to the future, for example by investing in innovation or climate protection. A rule restricting new loans may prevent this, says Alexander Kriwoluzky of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW): “Above all, investment must be larger than before.” Germany must already make an enormous number of investments. The debt brake must be adjusted accordingly.

This is also required by Truger’s economy. “The debt brake requires investment reform and more flexibility in exceptional situations,” he says. “Public investment should be released from the debt brake to a certain extent.” Economist Krebs, on the other hand, claims that there is already enough room. For example, KfW Development Bank’s expenditures are not part of the federal debt covered by the brake. “At the federal level, I don’t see the debt brake as an investment brake,” he says.

Opinions therefore differ. The topic returns with the election campaign at the latest. In any case, the Greens welcomed this move by Chancellor Braun.