The only thing that helps is praise: One year after Brexit – how is the UK? – Economics

Elizabeth Truss enjoys her country’s status as an “independent trading country.” On the occasion of the anniversary of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on 31 January, it was able to show trades “with 63 countries and the EU” totaling GBP 885 billion (one trillion euros). managed. “But the best is yet to come: This year, it has focused on” gold standard agreements “with the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

A little optimism in difficult times, why not? The UK is deep in the third crown lock, the economy is down. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that schools and kindergartens, let alone pubs and restaurants, will not be open before March.

Hospitals have been operating beyond their capacity for weeks and the total number of deaths in Covid has long exceeded 100,000. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economy contracted by 10 percent in 2020 and the recovery is likely to take some time this year. The happy praise of the truss can be a bit of a balm.

However, experts do not share optimism. Three-quarters of the trade volume mentioned by Truss is the result of an agreement reached with the EU on Christmas Day, a constant headache for many industries on the island.

Four weeks after the final exit from the world’s largest single market, there are complaints from fishermen and pig farmers, courier companies and freight forwarders about expensive bureaucratic obstacles to trade with the continent. In the first three weeks of January, the volume of transport decreased by 38 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The agreement with Brussels is only considered a success on the island, “because chaos has been avoided,” believes Canadian economist Jason Langrish. In addition, the British were mainly able to update the EU’s trade agreements (revolutionary agreements), but it was difficult to reach any new agreements.

Johnson’s plan failed

The most important price for the island of Brexit would be free trade with the USA. Last year, the Johnson administration was desperate to reach an agreement with then-President Donald Trump. The plan failed, as predicted by transatlantic veterans. Former British ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch believes an agreement is unlikely in the next four years, after all, the new president Joe Biden has two higher prices in mind: a new transparent agreement and an agreement with the EU.

Dutch customs officers control British cars, which are now subject to new rules. Photo: imago / ANP / Hollandse Hoogte

Brexit, meanwhile, eats the economic foundations. In the quarter, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath calculated that the distance from the continent would reduce the island’s economic output by about one percent. Over the years, the Niesr think tank has calculated growth up to 5.5 percent lower as a result of leaving the EU.

However, the negative consequences of Brexit remain hidden in the massive effects of the corona pandemic. Last year, gross domestic product fell by about ten percent. According to many economists, Britain will hardly make up for the difficult economic downturn in the second half of 2023 at the earliest.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has now invested € 316 billion in state aid for employees, the self-employed and companies. The country’s deficit has increased enormously and there is almost no talk of reducing debt.

Thanks to the temporary waiver of the real estate sales tax (stamp duty), Sunak lost sales of around 4.4 billion euros and caused a boom in the extremely important housing market. This has increased the average price of real estate nationwide by 7.6 percent – which is pleasant for homeowners, bad for the growing number of young people and for those on low incomes who have to rent housing in metropolitan areas.

London lost 700,000 inhabitants

The coming Brexit and the effects of the pandemic led to an unprecedented exodus of EU citizens in 2020. According to statistics from the government-sponsored think tank Escoe, London alone has lost about 700,000 people, eight percent of its population. Industries such as restaurants and hotels, where many young Europeans worked, have massively reduced jobs in the recurring blockades of Covid. Brexit is likely to stand in the way of cheap workers returning: In the UK, in the future, only those who can present a so-called residence permit without a visa will be able to work.

For the world’s most important international financial center, the duty-free Christmas Day agreement was tantamount to a chaotic “no deal.” On the first trading day of the new year, stock trading worth at least 4.6 billion euros migrated from London to the continent. “The city is losing its strong position,” complains Alasdair Haynes of the Aquis Exchange. Island-based banks have shifted assets of at least £ 1.2 trillion (€ 1.36 trillion) to the EU since the 2016 referendum, or about 14 percent of their assets. The job losses observed so far, around 7,500, are within limits.