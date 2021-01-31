Justice dispute: the head of the unions demands that the members of the railway board do not accept any bonuses – the economy

The head of the EVG railway workers is putting pressure on the railway authority to reach an agreement with the EU commission and provide the billions of aid needed by the federal government. “If the European Commission combines its approval of reduced bonuses to the executive board, we will accept that,” Klaus-Dieter Hommel, who is also vice chairman of the supervisory board of Deutsche Bahn AG, told Tagesspiegel Background.

The massive drop in passengers, months of empty journeys and problems in the DB Cargo and Arriva subsidiaries brought DB AG a record loss of around 5.6 billion euros in 2020. In order to stabilize the ailing state-owned company, the federal government wants to provide additional capital of five billion euros.

Competition watchdog approval: inside Brussels has been waiting for months. The problem, according to the “Spiegel” and “Wirtschaftswoche” reports: Seven members of the DB board around Richard Lutz are not ready to give up bonuses – to the displeasure of the union’s EVG.

“In this crisis, personal interests must be set aside,” Hommel said. “As employee representatives, we have no conscience.” Due to the corona crisis, EVG reached an agreement with DB AG last year on a new collective agreement with a slight increase in wages.

The European Commission is calling for more competition

The federal government also sees railroads on the train. The demands of the EU commission are acceptable, said Federal Commissioner for Railways Enak Ferlemann (CDU) at the end of December in the Bundestag’s Transport Committee. However, the railway council is dissatisfied and wants to continue negotiations.

Due to the delay, the deputies had to increase the debt limit for the state-owned company. At the end of 2021, the railways may now have a deficit of 35 billion euros.

In addition to the more symbolic issue of bonuses on board, the European Commission also wants to strengthen competition. Railway competitors – such as Flixtrain – should also be able to sell their tickets through the popular DB Navigator application.

The railways should also no longer scrap cars and locomotives, but sell them. This would make it easier for long-distance competitors to build their own fleet.

From the point of view of the railway, the requirement is fragile. Because ICE4 will soon replace many old intercity trains. That would be interesting for Flixtrain.

“I am critical of the fact that DB should potentially make trains available to competitors – including active rolling stock up to ICE trains – critically,” said DB Hommel’s supervisory board. It calls for an examination of the “economic consequences for society and for the railway system” in advance.

The Greens, on the other hand, welcome the Commission’s ideas. “Deutsche Bahn should open its Navigator application to other providers,” says Bundestag leader Anton Hofreiter. And Hofreiter believes that Deutsche Bahn will simply not cancel its old trains if it is interested in competition.