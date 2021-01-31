Controversy about the future of railways: “We will mobilize everything against disintegration” – the economy

The fact that Anton Hofreiter and Klaus-Dieter Hommel can get along well is clear at the beginning of the video interview. “Klaus-Dieter, your microphone is not yet switched on,” says Hofreiter, adding: “We are sorry, we are with you because we are both in the union.” Politically, he is the leader of the Greens and the head of EVG’s railway workers.

The Greens want to massively expand rail transport in the next decade, but they also want to break Deutsche Bahn, which is indebted for more than 30 billion euros. In the position paper, the parliamentary group demands that the federal government transfer the infrastructure to a public institution. The ride will be taken over by a federally owned GmbH. We’re not going with that, Hommel and EVG quickly clarified it.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Mr Hommel, the Greens are calling for significantly more rail transport. In fact, you should be allies. You are still against the strategy of the green railway. Why?

Hommel: We are for future mobility. It must be environmentally friendly, attractive and affordable for people. In our opinion, however, it must also offer safe and well-paid work. During the railway reform in 1994, rail transport in East and West Germany employed around 500,000 people, half of it today. Thanks to a good collective bargaining policy, these jobs are now secure – even in complicated conditions such as a pandemic. This is primarily guaranteed through group collective agreements and the group-wide labor market.

Mr. Hofreiter, is your employee concept threatened: inside the railway?

Hofreiter: We want the railways to become the backbone of the transition to mobility. Our goal is strong growth for the railways – for greater climate protection, but also for greater justice. We want more freight and passenger transport and a European night train network as a real alternative to domestic flights. This will even create more jobs. Attractive rail transport needs qualified and motivated staff. We already have labor shortages in many sectors, such as train drivers and planners.

Anton Hofreiter wants to organize Deutsche Bahn and divide it into DB Infrastructure and DB Transport. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

The federal government also wants to double the number of long-distance passengers by 2030 and transport a quarter of goods by rail. Mr Hommel, you said that these goals could no longer be achieved because of the corona pandemic. What is your alternative to expansion?

Hommel: Those who formulate goals must explain how they can be achieved. Therefore, the federal government and the railway council must finally adapt their goals to reality. We demand a company that has a position in the future. We demand integrated mobility and interconnected concepts that allow customers to plan, book and pay for their travel chains through a single platform. In addition, we demand better offers in freight transport – and, of course, the expansion of infrastructure. This is quite a challenge, it requires new interfaces and much more. A complete reorganization of society and rail transport, as Toni Hofreiter wishes, would paralyze the process.

How?

Hommel: The railroad breakdown also worries passengers and employees. Experience from other countries shows that the division will break the railway system. In a pandemic that we do not know how long it will last and how long we will fight the consequences, we cannot afford it. This does not preclude the need for one or the other organizational change. However, the basis must remain an integrated group.

Mr. Hofreiter, why don’t you succeed? Convince railroad employees inside?

Hofreiter: We are in intense talks and we agree on many areas, such as climate protection, and we are trying to come together. Moving the railways forward will be a mammoth task that goes far beyond structural problems. In my observations, most railway employees are primarily interested in how a growth rate can be achieved for railways – not for corporate structures. In this way, we have already been able to convince the GDL train drivers’ department of our concept.

Why do you need two different companies for infrastructure and transport?

Hofreiter: That’s fine with society. In the current structure, the infrastructure is completely fragmented. If something goes wrong at the station, employees from several DB companies will arrive. Corporate divisions still work against each other instead of each other. That is why we want a strong infrastructure company DB, which will then also have greater regional responsibility. This society is also more focused on the common good.

We also want to set up DB Transport, in which subsidiaries in the field of transport will be merged. The fragmentation, in which DB Cargo and DB Regio could not even help with locomotives in the event of a breakdown, would end. Strong DB Transport would have many advantages.

What are the benefits of separating driving from infrastructure?

In the current structure, there are always problems with the European Commission when the state invests money. A federal infrastructure company would be much freer. Some of the lines on the lines could be offered very cheaply at marginal cost and the railways could actually get on the path of growth. But that’s only part of it, much more is needed for growth: such as offensive expansion, offensive maintenance and Deutschlandtakt.

Does that convince you, Herr Hommel?

Hommel: Not at all. It is a dream. The fact that DB AG is not on the path to growth is due to insufficient infrastructure funding. On the worn-out old infrastructure, you cannot provide the service you would like to provide and need Toni Hofreiter’s wishes. During the railway reform, the primary goal was to achieve greater rail transport through privatization. But politicians have forgotten that you have to spend more money on the track for it.

Hofreiter: There will be more money with us in government. We want to set up an infrastructure fund like the one in Switzerland and increase federal funding for the rail network by around EUR 175 billion by 2040. This money should then also be spent efficiently, and therefore structures should be ordered. I see many possible innovations in the railway sector: digital automatic interconnection in freight transport, the German cycle, targeted expansion of infrastructure. There is great potential in this.

Klaus-Dieter Hommel fears that the division of DB AG threatens innovation and jobs. Photo: Imago / Jürgen Heinrich

Mr. Hommel, you just shrugged twice. What bothers you about the statements?

Hommel: Especially with innovations such as the ETCS digital train control system, it would be a disaster if the largest transport companies in the DB group had to implement them independently of a separate network. In the past, innovations have repeatedly failed due to many interfaces. Anyone who wants innovation must not destroy the solid foundations!

Mr Hofreiter, the reform you are proposing would again consume a lot of energy and time. Doesn’t it delay expansion?

Hofreiter: The number of delays and bottlenecks shows that something has to happen. We want targeted elimination of bottlenecks for German clocks. To do this, we need a strong infrastructure company that can handle it. And we need a law on long-distance traffic at the federal level so we can set a timetable. At the moment, no one is regulating it at all. As a result, the railway simply left the city as Chemnitz by long-distance transport.

Mr Hommel, we talked about how difficult it would be to turn around at Deutsche Bahn. Shouldn’t the DB Group at least say goodbye to the international subsidiary Arriva and the globally active logistics company Schenker?

Hommel: Mobility doesn’t end at the border. It is therefore right to think and act in a European way. One may ask whether Arriva has to maintain local transport in London. In principle, however, the railways should be present in many European and international markets. The Supervisory Board must decide with which legal form and with which transactions. However, I am convinced of one point: all this can be achieved with DB AG in its current form.

Hofreiter: I support the idea of ​​European involvement. It would be great if DB rejoined the European night train network as a real alternative to air transport. Instead, they enter into logistics contracts with their daughter Schenker for the transportation of coal in Australia. This is not the task of a publicly funded company, as criticized by the Federal Audit Office.

Deutsche Bahn has a total of 700 subsidiaries, of which 500 are abroad. If you read the balance sheets soberly, you are not making money, but you are burning a lot of money, that is not right, after all, it is tax money. Investments need to be sold in order to mobilize resources to strengthen infrastructure.

Mr Hommel, the Union has been open to the reconstruction of the DB. Aren’t you fighting a losing battle?

Hommel: Those who want a breakup are waging a losing battle, to be very clear. We will mobilize everything to prevent this, because we consider it bad for the railway system. The wishes of the Greens must first be paid for. Deutsche Bahn AG has invested approximately € 40 billion in infrastructure since its inception.

No one believes that politicians would be able to put these huge resources into infrastructure unless they end up making money. Anyone who wants to organize services of general interest must say where the money comes from. I have no perspective on how this can be achieved in the foreseeable future.

Hofreiter: We are optimistic that, given the depth of the climate crisis and the importance of a well-functioning railway for the transport sector, this money will be mobilized. We want to immediately invest three billion euros a year in the expansion and construction of new railways and a constant increase in this amount. We’re gonna make it.

Mr Hofreiter, after the autumn elections, you could be Minister of Transport, and you, Mr Hommel, will probably still be Vice-Chairman of the Deutsche Bahn Supervisory Board. So can you find a common line?

Hofreiter: I don’t believe in staff speculation. But my position is: ecological transformation can only succeed with employees. This also applies to the railway. So we will fight together and then we will find a way.

Hommel: Separated from us personally: We as EVG continue to offer dialogue. Our aim is to ensure that the railways are given more funding with regard to climate change. We want to strengthen the track, we agree on the goal – but we differ on the way.