How safe are FFP2 masks ?: Made in Germany as a promise of quality – economy

How tight are the masks? The more providers appear on the market, the more emphatically this question arises. In particular, relatively expensive FFP masks (for “face mask filtering”) promise virus safety, and new providers advertise “Made in Germany” as a quality certificate. For example, the Berlin engineering company Jonas & Redmann. “Our machines produce six million masks every month.” Each of these masks is automatically checked in the machine. It couldn’t be safer, ”says Lutz Redmann, CEO of the Jonas & Redmann Group, at Tagesspiegel. The production process and the quality of the processed material are more important than the presumed CE quality seal.

“CE marking is not a seal of quality”

The CE mark confirms that the product complies with European directives. If the mask is also checked, the CE mark is followed by a four-digit number. Jonas & Redmann (J&R) not only builds machines for the production of masks, but also started production with his Berlin partner (Tungsten Consulting). Like many other manufacturers, the Berlin company has a mask certification made by a Turkish universal certification.

This gives each mask the identification number CE 2163. J&R does not know if and how the certification body is verified. “The CE mark is not a legal stamp of approval, but documents compliance with the minimum legal requirements,” says J&R. “Only a few samples” are used to issue the test number by the notifying authority. “However, the current debate on the CE marking is lagging behind,” says Lutz Redmann. Production is crucial for the quality of the mask.

94 percent of viruses must be filtered out

“Once a year, each production is inspected by a notified body,” says J&R. It can be TÜV, for example. In addition, mask buyers checked the quality. “The last audit of a large German group ended with an evaluation of over 98 percent of the quality of production,” said J&R. The origin of the used filter fleece (meltblown) from German or European production and the traceability of filter materials are important. Masks would be tested according to EU EN149: at least 94 percent of particles or corona viruses must remain in the filter. In addition to the performance of the filter, the masks have a “very high tightness”.

“The high level of safety and quality of the FFP2 mask is in any case guaranteed if the mask was made in Germany,” says Redmann. In this country, “production is closely monitored or controlled by public authorities”.

Multiple machines are set up

J&R’s joint production with Tungsten Consulting is currently running on five lines, with two more planned. The business is also doing well, as the Berlin consortium supplies the federal government’s national reserve. Your Mask, based in Reinickendorf, currently runs three machines from Jonas & Redmann. Because of the enormous demand, this production is also expanding.

The special machinery manufacturer J&R employs approximately 500 people and has recently moved to a new headquarters in Adlershof. The company has grown primarily with highly automated systems for the solar industry. As the Berlin-based company increasingly moved from Germany and Europe to China, it built on a broader foothold years ago and took action in the spring of 2020: In the fight against the pandemic, it was necessary to improve the availability of protective masks very quickly and J&R over several years. Weeks had less developed the production plant, which was then also bought by newcomers on the market without industrial experience.

From supplier to manufacturer

The actual order then includes not only the delivery of the system, but also consulting and quality management. In the case of the customer Tungsten Consulting, there was even a production cooperation. “Our machines from Berlin are the latest generation of camouflage machines,” the company emphasizes. This means a high level of automation, so many masks can be produced in one day, as well as test stations in the machine to check each FFP2 mask. After all, components “from leading German suppliers” are used, which guarantee smooth production with low downtime and small scrap. “Made in Germany” is a key quality feature, says Lutz Redmann, head of the company.