N26 has great ambitions for 2021

In an article published on January 28, 2021, CNBC discussed Germany’s Neobank ambitions for this new year. N26 is losing less and less money, gaining new users, and even aiming to buy a competitor in the fintech world to establish its legitimacy.

N26 is in great shape

While 2020 will have been quite complex for the majority of neobanks, N26 is doing quite well. The German online bank announced that net losses in Europe amounted to 110 million euros last year, compared to 165 million euros in 2019. Without revealing more than numbers, N26 confirms that gross revenues doubled between 2019 and 2020 The co-founders of this online bank, Maximilian Tayenthal and Valentin Stalf, can boast of having already attracted 7 million users around the world.

N26 has some strong rivals: Revolut in Europe or Chime in the US. In contrast to N26, Revolut was clearly affected by the Covid-19 crisis. In August 2020, the British Neobank even tried to convince its customers to switch to premium offers to get their heads out of the water. It must be said that N26 raised a lot of money. In total, the German Neobank has raised 660 million euros and is planning today to use its war chest to buy a competitor in the world of fintech.

The German Neobank could buy a competitor

Maximilian Tayenthal spoke on this topic. He says, “We have started looking and are still opportunistically looking for interesting destinations. They could be actors who are strong in certain areas that we don’t master. like other fintechs: competing players in our field who have a good customer base. Everything is possible. There aren’t any very specific plans, but we’re looking at different options. “

The Covid-19 crisis is, in a way, an opportunity for the strongest players. Fintech players encountering difficulties could be tempted by a takeover bid. In 2021, N26 plans to redefine a new market model, specifically by offering more credit to its customers. The co-founder of N26 explains: “By expanding and strengthening our teams, we want to continue moving towards profitability.” This year, 200 additional employees will be hired.

Neobank is also planning to enter new markets. Maximilian Tayenthal explains: “The environment in Brazil is actually very favorable. The reality is that everyone in the markets we are present in already has a bank account. In Brazil this is obviously not the case. “In Brazil, according to the World Bank, a third of adults do not have access to a“ traditional ”bank account. The market has experienced strong acceptance of digital banking services in recent years.