Facebook will no longer highlight factions

It took Mark Zuckerberg a long time to realize that Facebook users no longer want to see political recommendations. The head of Facebook said the social network would no longer highlight political groups. In general, Facebook wants to reduce the recommendation of political content in users’ newsfeed.

The end of the recommendations for political groups

Mark Zuckerberg said: “I think people don’t want politics and struggles to take over their experiences on the platform anymore. We will concentrate even more on our main task: bringing people together and enabling them to exchange ideas. “A speech to Facebook group investors on Wednesday January 27, 2021. Mark Zuckerberg revealed Facebook’s quarterly results and they are very good: $ 28 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. It is more than the forecasts Analysts.

In the same category

The Challenge of Social Media Accountability in Politics

As the US presidential election approached, Facebook had already indicated that the end of the group’s recommendations was nearing. However, several studies have shown that users of the platform were routinely referred to political groups by the platform’s algorithms by early January at the latest. After these various reports were published, Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts sent a letter to Facebook asking for answers.

Facebook ended a very good year

The American Senator stated: “The parliamentary groups’ recommendation system poses a serious threat to American democracy and public security.” Threats became a reality when the Capitol was captured in Washington DC. We know that social networks played an important role in this event on January 6, 2021. In both cases, Facebook had an exceptional year with 33% growth compared to 2020, despite an advertiser boycott that happened over the summer.

While making this statement, Mark Zuckerberg attacked his rival Apple. The Facebook boss said WhatsApp and Messenger applications will always be “superior” to Apple’s iMessage, especially when it comes to respecting user privacy. Zuckerberg also criticized iOS14. For the new updates from Apple, apps in the App Store need to get permission from their users to track their behavior. Facebook is convinced that this iOS14 will be bad for online advertising.