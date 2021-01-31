This autonomous robot will replace forklift trucks in warehouses

Californian company Fetch unveiled its latest autonomous robot on January 29, 2021. It’s called “PalletTransport1500” and was developed to replace forklifts in warehouses. It can support loads of up to 2,504 pounds, or approximately 1,136 kg.

An autonomous robot that makes it easier and safer to manage products in warehouses

While essential, forklift trucks are involved in approximately 100,000 accidents each year in the United States. According to OSHA, a US government agency whose mission it is to prevent work-related injuries, illness and death, 85 of these accidents are fatal, 34,900 cause serious injuries and 61,800 are classified as “non-serious”. .

To increase warehouse security, Fetch has developed the PalletTransport1500, “an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) that supports cross-docking,” one of the most popular methods of supply management, especially in the transport and perishable industries Products .

Our new autonomous storage robot replaces forklift trucks, which are involved in around 100,000 accidents every year.

Meet the PalletTransport1500, which is rated for payloads up to 2,504 pounds

With the integration of the Honeywell Intelligrated Momentum software suite, pallets can be transported directly from inbound shipping areas to outbound shipping areas, brought to their storage locations or even brought to stations. Appropriate returns (recycling, inventory, charity, etc.).). This flexibility could make it possible to completely avoid the use of forklifts in warehouses.

In addition, the PalletTransport1500 could be one of the solutions to respond to the increase in order volume and the acceleration of their cycles due to the rapid growth of e-commerce. In a statement, Stefan Nusser, Product Manager at Fetch explains: “Even the best managed distribution centers are struggling to keep up with the continued growth of e-commerce, which is putting tremendous pressure on facilities and warehouse workers to move goods in and out at record speeds Facility “.

Warehouses are being robotized

For these reasons in particular, the robotization of warehouses has become a real problem for companies and e-commerce players. Recently, Walmart announced the construction of dozens of new robotic bearings. Boston Dynamics has teamed up with OTTO Motors to robotize the bearings. In 2018, one of Uniqlo’s Japanese warehouses was already replacing 90% of its employees with robots. France is not left out as Exotec, a startup from Lille that develops autonomous order picking robots, raised € 90 million in September 2020, proof of its maturity in the field.