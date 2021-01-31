150 Cognitive Prejudices That Influence Your Decision Making

In a product or service, psychology has an impact on marketing. Why are we going to download an application? Register on this platform or order on a specific website? Complex questions, the decisions of which are influenced by cognitive principles and models, are almost universal.

To create a popular product, get more conversions, or even create an impactful brand, the user needs to find an interest. The latter is born in his head. It is therefore important to put yourself on the mind of a user or customer to understand what they like! Easier said than done ? Not correct!

A database of inspiration to test new promotions!

Brainiac provides a database of 150 cognitive prejudices, principles, and models to help create more relevant products and effective marketing campaigns. A kind of private invitation to get into the minds of customers. From a consumer perspective, it’s also a kind of bible that allows us to understand the prejudice and the way brands use them to encourage us to act.

Whether you are creating a product or just curious about how certain decisions work, Brainiac is a very interesting tool. Let’s take a specific example.

Sensory adjustment, how does it work?

For example, the “sensory adjustment” cognitive tendency is simply the fact that a person ignores things they are constantly exposed to, such as advertising.

Because advertisements are seen for a long time, they no longer provide sensory information to remember. To get consumers out of this state of affairs, you have to offer them something new.

For this it can be interesting to use advertising sequences on Facebook. It is a series of announcements in a few steps that play each announcement to the user based on a time or actions of the user.

For print, some ads have lots of spaces to highlight the brand name or product image. On television, some commercials use silence or no sound to get attention.

People are bombarded with marketing information on a daily basis, so it is difficult to get their attention. So we need to surprise the audience and deviate from industry standards.

A complete and paid tool

For each distortion presented, a drawing, a brief description, and a longer one are suggested. Then we find the application of bias: how to deflect the bias and examples of real life uses. Each bias is categorized and an impact score is provided.

Some cognitive biases are available for free on Brainiac. However, to have access to the entire database you have to pay! Lifetime access to Brainiac is billed at $ 97 all at once. For this price, the entire database plus 450 strategies for implementing biases or even sketches of biases, principles and models, and lifetime updates are available.