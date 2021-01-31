The battle for gamestop continues: Little speculators fear secret agreements about the hedge fund’s economy

In the battle for an army of hundreds of thousands of mostly young retail investors against Wall Street hedge funds, an institution that many people don’t even know about is coming to the forefront. These are the so-called clearing houses. Last week, they literally turned off cash payments for self-proclaimed warriors so that they could no longer buy Gamestop shares.

Since then, theories have emerged on Internet forums that these clearing houses have merged with hedge funds, which are in danger of going bankrupt if many people buy shares.

“DeepFuckingValue” launches an attack

One of the eloquent leaders of politicized small investors, seen in the Occupy Wall Street tradition, is a man who is on the Internet under the pseudonym “DeepFuckingValue” and especially on “WallStreetBets” on the Reddit portal upset his followers.

His theses have already been heard by the judiciary. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he had requested information from online brokers such as Robinhood and others to see if all was well regarding restrictions on stock trading from Gamestop and several other companies.

Apparently, there is a secret agreement between hedge funds and trading platforms and web servers to avoid jeopardizing their market dominance, Paxton said. Wall Street companies should not restrict public access to the free market to their advantage, the prosecutor said. “It stinks of corruption.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Gloating over the defeat of hedge funds

Politicians also pay attention. Prominent left-wing MEP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the American Democrats defended the young speculators, as did Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a left member of the Democratic Party, publicly defends petty speculators. Photo: REUTERS

In fact, many people are pleased that small investors have been able to bring the large hedge fund Melvin to its knees. It could only be saved from bankruptcy by injecting billions from investors. Other hedge funds also found themselves in a precarious situation. Traditional large investors had to offset losses with hedge funds caused to them by small investors who have adequate profits.

What are clearing houses used for?

This is where the clearing houses come into play. The clearing house is the central interface for trading on the stock exchange. When one person buys a share and the other sells that share, there is no direct trade between people, but a clearing that mediates the trade between them.

As the purchase or sale of shares becomes legally valid at a later date – it may take two days for contracts to be legally recorded – the clearing house risks one side of the contract between the brokered transaction and the legal validity. In this case, the clearing house relies on high losses because the contractual partner cannot pay or cannot deliver.

With a smartphone and laptop: A little speculator bets on the share of Gamestop. Photo: imago images / Political-Moments

Therefore, the clearing house must demand a so-called Margin, which is a compound amount to which the clearing house can return. If there is a sudden increase in trading, in which the stock or warrant rises or falls sharply in a short period of time, the clearing house must immediately increase the margin, otherwise there is a risk of trading collapse.

When the broker is also a clearing house

The main clearing house for US stock trading is operated by DTCC, which few people know and may not know. It becomes problematic when banks or brokerage companies process trades for investors and also take over clearing functions on their behalf. U.S. brokers like Robinhood, where most small Wall Street speculators and day traders talk, have taken over these clearing functions themselves to save money.

Last week, as petty speculators raised prices for Gamestop and some other stocks higher and bankrupt funds threatened to go bankrupt as they bet on falling prices, the risk of clearing houses became too high. Intermediaries such as Robinhood and Charles Schwab, who also clean houses, have deactivated the “Buy” button. Retail investors were suddenly excluded from trading.

As the Reddit Army’s (Financial Times) war against hedge funds continues, it will be seen this Monday, when trading on Wall Street begins again.