The supervisory board rejects four moderation decisions

After several weeks of review, the Facebook Supervisory Board made its first decisions. While Mark Zuckerberg’s social network banned five publications for disinformation, nudity, or even incitement to hatred, the independent body estimated four of them should be restored.

The Supervisory Board does not agree with the moderation of Facebook

The board of directors, which came into effect in December 2020, is an independent body created by Facebook that consists of 40 members, including a former prime minister and a Nobel laureate, and which can be compared to an appeals court. If a user disagrees with a moderation decision made by the social network, they can turn to this advice to reconsider their publication.

This is exactly what five users of the platform decided last December. After several weeks of examination, the supervisory board made a final decision: four of them must be reinstated by Facebook.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

The first of these is a Brazilian Instagram post with topless photos as part of a cancer awareness campaign. Censored for nudity but did not break the rules of the social network. In a detailed article, the board of directors explains: “The community rules for nudity on Facebook explicitly allow nudity when the user is trying to raise awareness for a cause or educational or medical reason, and in particular uncovered female nipples to raise awareness of breast cancer to promote. ”.

For its part, Facebook stated that deleting this post was an algorithmic error. An inadequate, even worrying justification for the board of directors: “The deletion of this item indicates the lack of adequate human supervision, which raises human rights concerns.”

Criticism of Donald Trump’s politics with a quote from a Nazi

The second publication criticized Donald Trump’s policies, citing the Nazi Joseph Goebbels. It was deleted from Facebook for violating the community rules for dangerous people and organizations because, according to the social network, the user did not clearly state that he shared this quote to condemn Joseph Goebbels, to counter extremism and hate speech, or to pursue academic or purposes to obtain informative information.

An opinion that was not shared by the Supervisory Board: “When examining the case, the commission came to the conclusion that the quote neither supports the ideology of the NSDAP nor the acts of hatred and violence. Comments on the post from friends of the user supported the user’s claim that they were trying to compare Donald Trump’s presidency to the Nazi regime.

Lack of response to treatment of Uighur Muslims in China

The third piece of content published in Burma concerned “the alleged lack of response to the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China compared to the violent response to the cartoons in France”. A post that Facebook deleted because it said ” [il y a] Something is psychologically wrong with Muslims, ”a statement that goes against the social network’s policy on hate speech.

On this point, the Board’s analysis is as follows: “The Commission considered that if the first part of the post was, by itself, an offensive generalization by Muslims (or Muslim men), the post should be read as a whole taking into account the context. (…) In light of international human rights standards on freedom of expression, the Commission took the view that while the post could be viewed as derogatory or offensive to Muslims, it does not endorse hatred or intentionally cause any form of direct harm. Therefore, the Council does not consider that its removal is necessary to protect the rights of others. ”

Criticism of the National Medicines Safety Agency in France

Finally, the fourth post came from France and related to Covid-19. Withdrawn under Community Disinformation Rules, he criticized the National Medicines Safety Agency and the French government for refusing to allow the use of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that the user claims could save lives.

Here, too, the supervisory board applied for the position to be restored and stated: “The combination of these medicinal products, which according to the authority constitute a remedy, is not available in France and in terms of content without a prescription [du post] does not encourage people to buy or take drugs without a prescription. Taking into account these and other contextual factors, the Commission found that Facebook had failed to demonstrate that the contribution would be of the magnitude of imminent harm required by its own Community legislation. “

Facebook answers its board of directors

Following these decisions, Facebook is obliged to restore the four affected posts. In an article published on its blog, the social network wanted to continue to reply to its board of directors: “Today the board of directors published its decisions on the first series of cases it examined. We will implement these binding decisions in accordance with the regulations and have already resumed three of the affected items, as requested by the Supervisory Board. We had already reintroduced the contribution to raising awareness about breast cancer last year because it did not violate our guidelines and was deleted by mistake. “

In addition, the social network announces that, at the request of its supervisory board, it will shortly publish a clearer and more transparent moderation policy regarding disinformation related to Covid-19. He also pledges to apply the decisions made by his committee to other similar content posted on his platform and promises that “their recommendations will have a lasting impact on the way we structure our policies”.

Facebook’s “Supreme Court” will continue to investigate other cases. The decision of one of them is particularly awaited as it involves the freezing of Donald Trump’s account after the Capitol conquest. Scheduled for April 2020, this case could be one of the most important to deal with the Commission.