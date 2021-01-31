A tool for effective work in a team and remotely

Before working on a project, it was common practice to meet in a meeting room, discuss, exchange ideas, brainstorm and write down all the proposed ideas on dozen of post-its. Now meetings are conducted through Zoom, Meeting, Teams and are sometimes less fluid than in real life.

Stefan Opsal and his team started RendezView. This team app makes working online easier and more fun to complete projects faster and get results. No question about botching the projects, far from it. RendezView offers a wide variety of features ranging from video calling to editing documents to sharing links on a single platform. A practical tool for startups, students, investors, teams.

RendezView is described as an endless web. This web application combines documents from everyday life in a collaborative environment. Several workspaces can be created depending on the project. RendezView uses can include: product launches, dashboards, marketing campaign management, etc.

A single platform to collaborate without wasting time

Within a workspace, all you need to do is add a file from your computer, Google Drive, a YouTube video, or a saved file. The files can then be modified and moved to the work area. In RendezView, encrypted HD video chat is integrated into all work areas. Handy for holding a meeting while the required documents are open. You don’t have to waste time finding notes from the previous meeting and other useful documents.

The great advantage of a workspace in RendezView is that it is unlimited. It is possible to zoom in or out to focus on a specific point, or find all the steps and add documents.

RendezView is 100% free. To use the tool, just register and then work together!