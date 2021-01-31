Corona seizures in Berlin nursing homes: “There were too few tests” – the economy

Mr. Adlhoch, in September 2019, you became the head of Dussmann and the virus arrived a few months later. How did the crisis management go?

That was a special challenge. Dussmann’s building management and superior equipment are highly decentralized, so we can respond to the customer’s infection process. At the same time, we have a Covid working group at the group level, which allows us to share experiences and help each other. Our colleagues in Italy originally lacked protective equipment, which we then supplied from Germany. The most important thing in our business is people. And with a good team, you can innovate in such a difficult time.

For example?

We continue to acquire, expand the new Dussmann Technical Solutions division and accelerate digitization: cleaning robots, on-demand cleaning, further development of catering concepts. In the summer, we also established a joint venture between Chargemaker and Main, a provider of charging station infrastructure and e-mobility services.

Are Acquisition and Investment Funds Available Despite Corona?

Dussmann is a family-owned company and, with its various business areas, is very well located and financed.

What is the current corona load in 100 German Dussmann nursing homes?

Many institutions have individual infections and unfortunately sometimes break out in 20 or more cases. Unlike the first wave last spring, the virus spread much faster in Germany in autumn and winter. We also noticed this in facilities for the elderly.

Why does the protection not work?

The first lock-in resulted in fewer infections and an almost complete official ban on visits, so fewer infections were transmitted to the facility. The ban no longer exists in this form – with clear justification.

“Seniors were de facto often tested only during hospitalization,” says Adlhoch about the situation in the autumn … Photo: Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Do you now know the cause of mass infections in a nursing home in Berlin-Lichtenberg, where 15 people died in November?

It is not possible to reconstruct how the virus got into the house. Not only employees and visitors come to the facility, but also food suppliers, craftsmen and medical service providers. In a pandemic of this magnitude, it is almost impossible to prevent outbreaks, especially in facilities for the elderly, where people live in confined spaces, without a visit ban. This applies to the entire care and health infrastructure.

Why wasn’t testing before?

Unfortunately, in November Germany did not have the testing capacity, including rapid tests as it does today, so the wave of infections in Lichtenberg was recognized late. A good test concept from the health department with fast and numerous serial tests is the most important prerequisite for the rapid detection of the virus and its removal from home. In fact, seniors were often tested only when hospitalized.

Was there no quick tests until November?

At that time, the number of tests available on the market to be purchased was too small. The state of Berlin did not make the first rapid tests available until the end of November.

Why didn’t a company like Dussmann run the tests itself?

Because purchasing and distribution in Berlin are organized and decided by the competent authorities. We also tried to get quick tests at an early stage – there were just too few. We did not receive the first deliveries from reputable suppliers until the last week of November.

Is it true that the employees in Lichtenberg were temporarily outside and without masks?

That’s not right. You can hardly always check that the mask is worn correctly, with every movement in the house and with every contact. Employees in contact with residents are fully protected, wearing coats, visors, FFP2 masks and gloves. No one is interested in infecting themselves or others, so the sisters are careful.

What protection concepts exist?

At the beginning of the pandemic, Kursana has had uniform hygiene, safety and training concepts with a detailed plan according to RKI standards, in which we also continuously train our employees. If necessary, we will send additional staff to support the nursing staff in resolving the pandemic. Due to the lack of qualified staff in nursing, we try to cover other tasks with staff from other areas.

How are visits organized?

This is subject to different regulations depending on the municipality or district. Basically: Visits only after registration and with a negative quick test; hygiene and distance rules also apply. We regularly use rapid tests on all devices. More important PCR testing strategies remain a matter for health authorities. In managing visits, we also combine experience from other countries, including Italy, our largest foreign market.

A good quarter of the group’s sales come from Italy, where Dussmann has a large building management business and also operates ten retirement homes.

The situation was dramatic last spring. On March 15, schools in Italy were closed for six months – we clean schools there and also provide school meals. The store was gone. We are also cleaning high-speed trains in Italy, which also had less work. At the same time, there was more work in other markets. For example, for our state-certified disinfectants, which pass through buildings with a group of people and perform complete disinfection. We also did this, for example, in Webast, Bavaria, where the first case of German crowns occurred.

Did additional cleaning compensate for losses in other areas?

No. We are not the winner of the crisis and we also had to send staff for short-term cleaning work.

Will the home office cost construction service providers?

We follow the trend with enthusiasm. As we offer integrated building management, ie in addition to cleaning and security also technical services and catering, we are in a robust position. I think the estimate that about a fifth of office jobs will be lost in the future is plausible. In addition, offices are likely to be used differently in the future than today, so there are new requirements.

The gross margin in 2019 was five percent. Did the group achieve a positive result in 2020, despite Corona?

Yes. There are areas such as technical solutions that are doing very well. It’s an exciting thing. The grocery store is experiencing a difficult period, which benefits the construction of the Dresden cold store. We are well on the market with our special lifts and our Irish subsidiary STS, our electrical specialist, is strong in the pharmaceutical industry and in data center equipment. In Switzerland, for example, we are involved in the expansion of the Moderna vaccine production plant.

Is the goal still to open approximately five new facilities for the elderly every year?

The need is there and with the concept of the neighboring house we have an innovative offer – here we focus on cohabitation, including outpatient nursing care and medical care. Skilled workers are the limiting factor. We would like to run more facilities with our quality standards, but there is simply a lack of staff, so two to three a year are realistic.

How is the training evolving?

At Kursana, we had almost five percent more participants in 2020 than in 2019. Overall, we trained more people in 2020 than in the previous year.

The Kulturkaufhaus in Friedrichstrasse was allowed to remain open as a bookstore even after being locked hard over Christmas. Could this and online trading compensate for some losses?

The Christmas shop has already helped us a bit, although of course it was only allowed on the basis of the requirements of the Senate Decree. Revenues were significantly below the previous year’s level. Our new online store has been very well received, but of course the internet cannot replace the taste in a department store and personal advice. The interview was conducted by Alfons Frese.