Import your WhatsApp conversation history

On January 28, 2021, Instant Messenger Telegram published a blog post to inform users about the introduction of a new feature. A newer version of the application now makes it very easy to migrate WhatsApp conversation histories to Telegram. A godsend for the latter who are still taking the opportunity to convince mobile users to use its services while they are already gathering in droves after the WhatsApp privacy policy update.

Disappointed and less loyal WhatsApp users

After the announcement of WhatsApp’s privacy policy update in early January, widely criticized by the public and many personalities, Telegram and its other competitor, Signal, have seen their downloads skyrocket. Indeed, the data exchange between WhatsApp and its Facebook parent company did not appeal to users who were quick to find another instant messaging solution. A dream opportunity for Telegram, which was forced to manage more than 5 million additional downloads of its application in 4 days.

With such a market opportunity, Telegram was out of the question of letting these new customers go. Although WhatsApp has finally postponed the date for the implementation of its controversial new privacy policy, Telegram is doing everything it can to persuade and permanently convert users who recently landed on its mobile app.

Migration of chat histories to facilitate the transition between the two applications

Telegram version 7.4, first discovered by 9to5Mac, makes it very easy for iOS and Android users to migrate their conversation history. As Telegram reported in a tweet on January 28th, it is now possible to proceed with the data transfer simply by clicking on “Export Chat” in the WhatsApp app. This history support is accompanied by some additional features, such as: B. the possibility to individually adjust the number of participants in the voice chat or to report “wrong groups” practicing identity theft on the application channels.

Telegram seduces its users even more and takes the opportunity to convert and continue its rise. It remains to be seen whether mobile users will remain loyal to the application, depending on the privacy measures the WhatsApp giant will take in the coming months.