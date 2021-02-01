Biometric authentication in brief to use WhatsApp on computer

WhatsApp has just announced the provision of a new biometric authentication feature for the desktop version of its application in the coming weeks.

Available for iOS and Android

In fact, the messaging service wants its computing platform to be as efficient as the one on mobile devices, especially since its usage has soared since the Covid-19 pandemic. “This year we will be adding a lot more functionality to our Mac, Windows and web applications. We want WhatsApp web and desktop to be as robust as our mobile apps so that people can communicate privately and securely in the way that works best for them, in the palm of their hand or on their computer, ”the company says.

The new functionality is therefore available to iPhone users under iOS 14 via Touch ID or Face ID as well as on all Android devices whose biometric authentication system has been activated. From now on, people with the affected mobile phones have to authenticate themselves via the biometric system in addition to the normally requested QR code in order to start the WhatsApp application on their computer. “This limits the likelihood that a roommate or employee (if we have one again) can link devices to your WhatsApp account without you,” says the app. She also stated that those whose biometric authentication system is disabled will not have access to the functionality.

WhatsApp cannot access your biometric data

It is important to note that WhatsApp does not have access to users’ biometric data. This system works the same as for banking applications, for example, since it uses the same biometric authentication API as the latter. It’s just a new, safer tool for using WhatsApp.

The announcement comes at a complex time for WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired in 2014. The decision to change the privacy policy has indeed caused uproar among users, delayed deployment and prompted many people to turn to other messaging services such as Signal or Telegram.