Strengthened by e-commerce, Walmart is reorganizing its advertising activities

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Walmart has decided to revamp its promotional activities with a makeover. This decision will allow the retail giant to capitalize on the growing success of e-commerce.

Walmart data made available to advertisers

The branch responsible for these activities is no longer called Walmart Media Group, but Walmart Connect. The latter aims to position itself among the top 10 best advertising companies in the coming years. In 2020, Walmart doubled its advertisers and sales, a direct result of the pandemic. However, the company is still a long way from giants in this field such as Amazon, Facebook or even Google.

“We have built a pretty large media business and are investing in new features and new products that will allow us to move from a traditional media business to an omnichannel, closed-loop media business,” said Janey Whiteside, director of customer service at the retail giant. To diversify its activities, Walmart will introduce a new technology that will allow different brands to use their data to buy advertising outside of its digital platforms.

The company worked with specialist firm Trade Desk to achieve this. Specifically, brands will use Walmart’s data to serve targeted ads across the internet, while the retail giant has so far allowed advertisers to run ads only on its app and website. In this area, Walmart has an advantage over its competitors in accessing data not only from online shoppers but also from in-store shoppers.

New advertising space in Walmart stores

In addition to this new technology, Walmart will sell advertising space on the many screens at the cash registers and on various displays in its 4,500 stores. Previously, the spaces offered by the company were more traditional, for example on streets.

If Walmart improves its promotional tools, it will be particularly tailored to meet the new needs of consumers, who have largely turned to online retailing since early 2020. This is true for the retail giant, whose e-commerce-related sales rose 79% in the United States over the past year.

For this reason, Walmart announced a few days ago that it would build dozens of new robotic bearings across the Atlantic.