What marketing strategy must be used to target the Chinese market?

Since 2012, first in Shanghai and then since 2018 in Paris, Clémence Jarry, director of the Chinese department at WITH, a digital partner for new marketing issues, has been supporting Western brands that want to enter or accelerate their roadmap on the Chinese market. His ambition? Building a new “Silk Road” between Europe and China to help its customers raise awareness of the challenges of this market by developing a well-designed marketing strategy through training and collaboration – hand in hand – to attract an increasingly demanding Chinese clientele .

Know the market, the target category, the consumers and the competition

Before launching in China and piloting your first marketing campaign, a clear understanding of the target market and consumer expectations is required! Indeed, the Chinese market is not that easy to penetrate any more and to avoid spending your budget on spray and pray campaigns it is important to measure the perception of the brand among Chinese consumers. This can be done by analyzing the number of mentions made around this so called brand and its products in order to understand the tone of voice, see the quality of the content and know (if already determined) what the acceptance rate is for the product by Chinese consumers. This analysis, carried out through the consciousness – interest – purchase – loyalty prism, makes it possible to place the cursor on the main objectives of the campaign and to be able to navigate on the codes adopted around the brand ( e.g. by creating nicknames for products that are perceived by Chinese consumers as “sweet”).

Chinese marketing campaigns are more complex than European ones

The approach to considering a marketing campaign in China is very different from that in Europe. As Clémence explained earlier on the BATB podcast, the ecosystem itself is dissimilar. The actors are different in their anatomy, in terms of usage, and most importantly, much more advanced. It is absolutely necessary to acculturate, understand the different platforms, know the variety of formats and be familiar with the tactics of the competition.

“Some of our customers’ live streaming accounts for 20-30% of their investments in the Chinese market. If they are running a campaign with a more or less fixed sales target, we need to move to more sophistication. We can no longer do classic tele-shopping live streaming to present products. “

Clémence gives an example of platforms with editorial programs. This is the case with Alibaba, whose live stream typology is based on a very comprehensive and interactive model. This requires good preparation and intensive cooperation with stakeholders, platforms and agencies.

In Asia as in the west, highlighting your product or service inevitably requires working with an advertising agency. Clémence explains to us that in China (as opposed to Europe, where Google Ads has a certain monopoly), advertising is mainly driven by platforms, particularly Alibaba and Tencent. The purchase of advertising is organized directly in the backend of the platforms, which leads to a more complex use than with a media agency. With Tmall or Taobao (Alibaba’s e-commerce ecosystem), the customer works with the help of a trading partner (TP) who is responsible for the brand’s marketing performance and the entire e-commerce strategy of the brand on the platform (from the definition of merchandising to the user experience, including the purchase of advertising space on the platform).

“In China, the system is more complex and divided between various key players, who each handle some of the media purchases. Therefore, when running a campaign, it is necessary to come together and work together to ensure that the footage is 360 ° and well-aligned. ”

“Made in France” on the Chinese market

While it previously seemed obvious that there is an advantage in being a foreign product in the Chinese market (especially in the food, health and wellbeing sectors), Clémence Jarry explains that the privilege of the western product is rather rare. The growth is now taking place in smaller cities, new digital consumers are rural and much less sensitive to the “Made in France” label.

“We see strong growth in the“ Made in China ”label, especially for beauty, sports and fashion brands. These very creative Chinese brands have a better understanding of Chinese users and are growing fast. Being a foreign product in the Chinese market is still an asset, but it’s not a trend that will last over time. “

China is a continent of countries and we should also speak of “Chinese markets” because there are so many differences between the regions. To tackle this country one must first think about the variation in one’s marketing approach. You need to plan different types of content and campaigns, but also a range of platforms. Depending on the geographic areas, consumers are more or less familiar with one or the other platform. This is particularly the case with WeChat, a messaging system used by all Chinese today but historically developed in southern China. Of course, all social commerce strategies that involve the use of Wechat will be more strongly represented in this area of ​​southern China. Clémence Jarry gives the example of certain platforms such as Tmall or Taobao, which will be widespread in prime cities, while new platforms (oriented social trade or crowd buy like Groupon in Europe) will develop more strongly in rural areas.

“In terms of content, it will be strategic to refuse, such as working with regional influencers, creating content that engages audiences, and targeting that same audience with the right angles for storytelling.”

Understand Chinese standards better

WITH helps French and European brands find their audience in China and there is no shortage of success stories. With renowned brands such as Parfums Christian Dior, which are already represented on Tmall, Clémence Jarry supports the digital transformation of the entire group on the Chinese market. “We want to inspire all teams to better understand the Chinese market, but also to duplicate good e-commerce and social commerce practices in the western market.”

WITH also works very closely with the L’Oréal CDO team on digital issues and mainly China: “We will look for market forecasts to inspire all the brands in the L’Oréal group and set new axes These are used by every brand as the leading category in the Chinese market, for example for live streams, games, large content such as videos. “

For Clémence Jarry and her teams, China presents a threefold opportunity: to maximize revenue in that market, to settle there when your business isn’t there, or simply to understand the “standards” that China exports to, especially in the digital world Area the world. For more information, please contact Clémence on LinkedIn or at with-paris.com