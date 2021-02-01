“The situation of German breweries is dramatic”: Beer sales will fall to record lows in 2020 thanks to the Corona economy

The Coronian year brought huge losses to the beer industry. Breweries and beer warehouses in Germany sold a total of 8.7 billion liters of beer in 2020, less than ever since the transition to statistics in 1993, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday.

Compared to the previous year, it was a record decrease of 5.5 percent. “The situation in the German brewing industry is dramatic and unprecedented in the post-war period,” said Holger Eichele, CEO of the German Brewers’ Association.

The crisis caused by the corona pandemic is “much deeper than the latest sales figures might suggest at first glance.” According to a survey by the association, breweries suffered an average decline in turnover of 23 percent in 2020. “Restricting meals to a few months, banning events and the collapse of important foreign markets have hit the brewing industry hard.”

With the blocking and subsequent collapse of the draft beer market, breweries would lose much of their economic base overnight. Goods worth millions had to be destroyed.

“The greater the hospitality and the brewery’s events, the more devastating the financial losses.” a decrease in sales, which in individual cases can reach up to 70 percent. “

According to the statistical office, approximately 82.6 percent of total beer sales were intended for domestic consumption and were taxed. Here, sales also fell by 5.5 percent to 7.2 billion liters.

Excluding tax – as exports and home-made drinks for the brewery’s employees – 1.5 billion liters of beer were sold, which is almost six percent less. Exports to EU countries fell by about 13 percent, while exports to non-EU countries increased by 3.7 percent.

Easy relaxation in the light summer months

Closed bars and restaurants, canceled parties and other significant events led to a sharp decline in beer sales, especially in April (-17.3 percent) and May (-13.0 percent).

According to statisticians, there was a slight recovery in the summer months due to loosened restrictions. “The corona requirements, which have been tightened again since the autumn of 2020, have caused beer sales to fall sharply again in November” – by a good 14 percent.

Beer blends with lemonade, cola or fruit juices accounted for five percent of beer sales in 2020. There was only minus 2.9 percent. The data do not include non-alcoholic beers and malt beverages, as well as beer imported from outside the EU. Beer sales have been steadily declining for years. Since 1993, there has been a decrease of 2.5 billion liters, or 22.3 percent. (Reuters)