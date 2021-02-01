The Ant Group will soon be restructured in favor of the Chinese authorities

The cancellation of the IPO of the Ant Group and Beijing’s request to reorganize its activities led to major changes within the fintech industry in favor of the Chinese government. According to the Wall Street Journal, it will be ready soon. Senior Chinese officials have asked Alibaba’s finance department to transform itself into a holding company. The legal framework of financial holding companies provides a stricter framework for participation, finance management and society in general, while investments in financial subsidiaries are mandatory. In addition, this participation is monitored by the Chinese Central Bank (PBOC). Therefore, Beijing should be able to monitor and control Jack Ma’s business.

After months of turmoil, Fintech returned a restructuring plan to the authorities. The details are not yet known, but it won’t be long. A source close to the topic said the matter should be settled for the new moon, which is in mid-February. Ant formed a task force led by its CEO, Simon Hu, and appointed a compliance officer to lead the reorganization.

Any change is made under the watchful eye of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, which gives final approval. According to PBOC Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng, the Chinese authorities are calling for five major changes: return to original payment activity, prevention of personal data in lending, establishment of a financial holding company, change in governance and review of asset management. The subject of data embodies the longings of war. The company has collected millions of pieces of data about which loans and financial services are or are not granted. Ant is currently working on the architecture of its databases to set up protocols compatible with those used by banks. A less official goal for the state would also be to use this holding company to distribute its digital yuan on a larger scale as it spreads.

Ant “despised” the law and “participated in arbitration,” said Beijing

“Financial regulators were concerned about Ant’s regulatory arbitrage practices, which would have allowed the company to paint a positive picture of its financial condition and hide the financial risks of aggressively expanding into new areas,” Eswar said Prasad, former head of the China Department at the International Monetary Fund.

The Ant Group owns Alipay with more than a billion users in China. The payment app has processed over $ 17 trillion in transactions and granted loans to around 500 million people. This last activity has been heavily criticized by the authorities as the fintech is positioned as an intermediary between the credit granting banks and the individuals. This largely minimizes the risks for the company. For the government, this could threaten the banking system. In December 2020, after a meeting on Ant’s future, Pan Gongsheng criticized the group for “disregarding” the law and “initiating arbitration”.

At the moment there is opacity. Neither a spokesman for the Ant Group, nor the PBOC, the Chinese Banking and Insurance Supervision Commission or the State Council commented on this.