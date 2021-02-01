Third party cookies: Google follows his suggestion

On January 25th, Google presented a solution in a blog post to respond to the deletion of third-party cookies. Although this is the trigger for this upheaval for advertisers and publishers, Mountain View is convinced of this new system. Your name FLoC for federated cohort learning, or in French: federated cohort learning.

FLoC: a new advertising target system

Given the need to protect both the confidentiality and privacy of internet users and the commercial interests of advertisers, Google has been working on this viable alternative to deleting third-party cookies for several months.

In her article, Chetna Bindra, director of user trust and advertising privacy at Google, offers a more privacy-friendly solution that could replace third-party cookies. This is important for many advertisers and publishers who use it to track people’s browsing habits across multiple websites and improve ad targeting.

With its FLoC technology (Cohort Federated Learning), Google offers to “hide” the data of individual Internet users in larger groups of people with common interests such as DIY or tennis. The analysis of the surfing habits of the users takes place on their own device, which avoids the disclosure of confidential data on central servers. By using artificial intelligence to group a single user into cohorts, Google wants to convince internet users that they don’t have to block all internet tracking operations to protect their privacy. A “trusted server” is used to store ads without connecting to hundreds of providers on the web, and through encryption to ensure advertisers can only find the information they need to pay for their websites on the internet.

According to Chetna Bindra, tests have shown that advertisers can “get at least 95% of conversions per dollar spent, compared to cookie-based targeting.” FLoc will be tested in the Chrome browser for public tests in the next version, which is planned for March. Nothing is set in stone yet, and testing will continue in the coming months to assess the relevance of this technology and give advertisers time to run their own tests.

Google versus Apple: two opposing guidelines

FLoC is part of a larger group initiative called “Privacy Sandbox”, in which Google is investigating various options so that advertisers can further optimize their target group approach on the Internet while at the same time preserving the personal data of their users.

Through this initiative, Google is developing a philosophy that contradicts what Apple is offering through its Safari browser. Isn’t it better to work together to find a solution that works for everyone rather than blocking ads entirely? Simply blocking ads means separating websites from their main source of income (but also from Google), which until then made it possible to offer internet users a free web. With the rise of ad blockers, the risk of such a policy is that the online advertising industry is working on solutions to bypass third-party cookies that would further compromise user privacy.

We can therefore see a rather laudable initiative from Google to find the right compromise to defend each individual’s interests. Nevertheless, internet users and advertisers accept Google’s request to delete third-party cookies with a grain of salt. On the one hand, there are other options for Google to track a user, since all of the group’s data is available. On the other hand, because Google is suspected of trying to strengthen its dominant position in online advertising by pushing advertisers to shift their advertising spending to the Google tools to the detriment of other companies.

The future will soon tell us who is to blame …