Hyundai executives are very reluctant to partner with Apple

While an agreement between Hyundai and Apple to manufacture the Apple Car is expected in March 2021, the final decision appears to be undermined by great hesitation on the part of the giant Korean’s leaders, Reuters reports.

The press agency was actually able to speak to a Hyundai manager: “We torment ourselves about whether and how we do it, whether it is good or not. We’re not a company that makes cars for others. It’s not that working with Apple always produces great results, ”he said. In fact, Hyundai is not used to collaborating in the manufacture of its vehicles but also works to make its engines, transmissions, and even its steel in-house.

In the event of a partnership, Hyundai will take over the final assembly of the vehicle thanks to its extensive expertise. “The group is concerned that the Hyundai brand will become Apple’s only contract manufacturer, which would not help Hyundai in its efforts to build a premium image with its Genesis brand. Tech companies like Google and Apple want us to be like Foxconn. The cooperation could initially help to improve the brand image of Hyundai or Kia. But in the medium to long term we will be satisfied with supplying the bodies for the cars and Apple will take care of the brain, ”explained the CEO.

Referring to Apple’s supplier of iPhones, Hyundai doesn’t want its name to be compromised by a role that is less considered in the development of the Apple Car. “Apple is the boss. She does her marketing, she makes her products, she makes her mark. Hyundai is also the boss. It doesn’t really work, ”added the leader.

With that in mind, a partnership with Kia, a subsidiary of Hyundai, seems more possible. The company, which is already well advanced in the field of electric vehicles, has a factory in the US state of Georgia, while Apple would like to have the final assembly of its Apple Car carried out on American soil. According to Park Chul-wan, battery expert and professor at Seojeong University, Hyundai, like Apple, could benefit from this partnership because making a car has nothing to do with making a smartphone. For example, the manufacturer could have access to some Apple-branded devices and autonomous propulsion systems.

So right now it is difficult to say whether this collaboration will be successful, partly because Hyundai managers are still hesitant and partly because Cupertino is known to remain very secret about its partnerships. It is not certain whether she appreciates it when certain people at Hyundai reveal such information.