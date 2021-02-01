Because there is no sugar: Ritter Sport must not call a new chocolate chocolate – economy

Chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport is launching a new chocolate – and strictly speaking, it must not call it that in Germany. What sounds strange at first has a food law background: According to the German Ordinance on Cocoa and Chocolate Products of 2003, chocolate consists not only of ingredients such as cocoa mass, cocoa powder and cocoa butter, but also sugar.

However, this sugar is missing in the new Ritter Sport product called Cacao y Nada. For sweetening, the Waldenbuch company near Stuttgart instead uses natural cocoa juice, which it extracts from cocoa beans on a plantation in Nicaragua.

Cocoa regulation is a kind of legal recipe book – anyone who violates it risks fines and, in extreme cases, even an officially prescribed stoppage of sales. Ritter Sport complains that German food laws are no longer relevant at this point.

The fact that chocolate, which consists of 100 percent cocoa without sugar, should not be described as such in this country is “absurd,” said Andreas Ronken, the company’s chief executive. “If peas can be made into sausage, chocolate doesn’t need sugar either.” Wake up! “A spokeswoman for Ritter Sport said on request that they wanted to change the regulation.

However, the company now wants to launch its new product on the German market – not as “chocolate”, but under the brand “cocoa fruit bar”, for example. The case was first reported by the newspaper “Bild”.

Ritter Sport chocolate is sold in more than 100 countries. The company had to cope with a decline in sales in the last two years, reached sales of 470 million euros in 2020 and employs approximately 1,650 people worldwide. (DPA)