India wants to ban private cryptocurrencies and start its own MNBC

Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament, recently unveiled plans to curb private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether in order to promote its own central bank digital currency (MNBC). So, after China, India could be the next big country to adopt its own digital currency, an issue that covers many topics for governments around the world.

India wants its own MNBC

In March 2020, the Supreme Court lifted the cryptocurrency ban requested by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has been fighting for a ban on private cryptocurrencies for several years. In April 2018, the Reserve Bank of India decided to ban banks from offering cryptocurrency services. A clap of thunder for the local industry players. The decision was rejected by the Supreme Court a few months later.

Today TechCrunch is telling us that India plans to get the central bank digital currency into circulation in the coming months. To support its arguments against the cryptocurrency, RBI is discussing the risks associated with money laundering and other illegal activities made possible by the circulation of private cryptocurrencies. This time around, the Indian parliament could step in to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A way to better control the exchange?

Instead, like China, Parliament wants to set up a central bank digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Obviously, if the country wants to develop its own digital currency, it is better control of financial exchanges. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is logically in line with MPs’ policies. He believes creating an MNBC would be an opportunity for India.

In 2021, more than 700 million Indian citizens will have a smartphone. This is a necessary prerequisite for using a digital central bank currency. As in China, this MNBC project already has a large potential user base. The country wants to improve the traceability of trade and thus increase its income by levying further taxes. Further north, the government of Xi Jinping has already set up the first digital yuan distributors. The cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong Province have committed to testing this digital currency in 2021.