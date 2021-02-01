SAP is refining its cloud strategy

“Customers are now realizing that they cannot run their business within four walls […] What we saw in the pandemic is that our customers want to change and need them, ”says Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. In fact, the Covid-19 pandemic has made a significant contribution to the democratization of cloud services, especially through the increase in teleworking, where all employees have to access their company’s data from home. In view of this observation, the German publisher has introduced its new Rise with SAP service, which supports companies with cloud migration and digitization. This SaaS platform facilitates the integration of applications and should encourage SAP customers to adopt a cloud strategy.

In October 2020, the German publisher forecast a decline in its cloud revenues by 2025, which indicates “delays in investments”. However, the company reversed its forecasts on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, this time announcing that it wanted to triple its cloud revenue by 2025. For this project, SAP is working with Microsoft, whose partnership has been extended. In addition, the company announced that it has just acquired the Berlin startup Signavio for almost one billion euros.

The cloud is a challenging sector for SAP that only covers 1% of the global market… versus 33% for leading Amazon Web Services and 18% for Microsoft Azure, which together cover more than 50% of the market. Figures from the Synergy Research Group. However, the strength of SAP lies in the variety of its services for companies. The software manufacturer offers a variety of solutions, including business intelligence. The German company has more than 400,000 customers, many of whom have installed their solutions on internal servers, but also in the cloud via S / 4Hana. This know-how will be an advantage when it comes to responding to the needs of its customers: “We know what works in a company and what doesn’t,” says Christian Klein.

In the third half of 2020, SAP saw a 4% decline, causing its stocks to decline, one of the largest in its history. In January 2021, Adaire Fox-Martin’s resignation from the position of customer manager bothered the software manufacturer a little more. The rise with SAP therefore aims to reverse the 2020 trend.