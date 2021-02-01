New collective agreement: More money for nursing staff – economy

Approximately 1.2 million nurses can count on higher incomes. The BVAP employers’ association has agreed with Verdi on a “collective agreement on care for the elderly”, which provides for up to 25 percent more money over the next two and a half years. Because this agreement applies to only a fraction of nursing staff, it is up to the churches and the Federal Department of Labor to apply the agreement to the entire industry. The Federal Association of Employers’ Associations (BDA) would like to prevent this for reasons of collective bargaining and financial policy. “Federal Labor Minister Heil is planning a comprehensive attack on the autonomy of collective bargaining in nursing,” the BDA said.

Employers complain about “political wages”

The SPD politician is accused of declaring the collective agreement generally binding, and therefore wants to “regulate working conditions in industry by the state.” The umbrella employers’ association warns that the additional costs of “politically required wages” would have to be borne by either long-term care contributors or taxpayers.

The Verdi Service Association and the Federal Association of Employers in the Care Industry (BVAP) have agreed on the following measures. On 1 August 2021, the hourly wage of auxiliary staff will increase by less than one euro to 12.40 euros. As of June 1, 2023, there are three more steps up to EUR 14.40. For nurses with at least a year of training, it increases from around € 12.40 to € 15.25 over the same period and also in several steps. Finally, registered nursing staff should receive € 18.75 by mid-2023 instead of the current almost € 15.

Almost no union members

That sounds good, but it’s controversial, because BVAP, which was founded in 2019, covers only 70,000 of the nearly 1.2 million employees. The highly praised German system of collective bargaining does not apply to long-term care, as not enough employees (in trade unions) or companies (in employers’ associations) are organized. That is why the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund and the Arbeiterwohlfahrt came up with the idea of ​​setting up a collective bargaining association with the BVAP, whose collective agreements could then become generally binding through policy. If churches play together.

Special labor law for churches

Religious communities in this country are subject to a special law on labor and collective bargaining. They are not affected by collective agreements either, but rather by working conditions regulated by equivalent bodies or commissions. This also applies to the social security associations of the Churches of Diaconia (Protestants) and charity (Catholics), which work in the care of the elderly. Without the consent of these organizations, the Verdi and BVAP tariffs would not have a chance to apply widely.

The Federal Ministry of Labor states that the request to extend the collective agreement to other employers in the field of care “requires the consent of two church commissions.” Verdi and BVAP, on the other hand, argue that they “listened” to Diaconia and Charity when negotiating a collective agreement. In other words, church organizations could probably live on salary increases.

A preliminary decision will be made at the end of February

Diaconia announced on Monday that it “strongly supports the common goal of improving working conditions in nursing across the board.” Possible ways to get there were through the Posting of Workers Act (declaration on the general application of the sectoral collective agreement) or the minimum wage commission. An independent labor law commission will examine the question of whether a collective agreement is “eligible for diakonia”. The committee meets on 25 February. If a collective agreement is approved there, the relevant application can be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Labor.

The Ministry of Health then checks whether it is “in the public interest” to prescribe a collective agreement to all providers of outpatient and institutional services.

Churches are resisting additional costs, and should not, under any circumstances, end those in need through higher personal contributions. The Federal Minister for Health also does not intend to do this: at key points in the care reform introduced by Jens Spahn last autumn, care carers are being rewarded. The increase in income would have to be financed by contributors – including employers.