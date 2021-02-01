“The situation is dramatic for breweries”: Beer revenues fell to record low in corona crisis – economy

It was a desperate act by which Warsteiner angered the competition. To resist the drop in sales caused by Corona, the brewery gave another case as a special offer to customers who bought two suitcases of beer. The industry was outraged. Warsteiner sold beer, it was said. Some feared that they would also have to go down with prices.

Most breweries no longer have any freedom. The corona crisis hit them hard. Last year, beer sales fell to a historically low level of 8.7 billion liters, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday. This was the lowest value since the revision of the Beer Tax Act in 1993, which forms the basis of statistics. Compared to the previous year, the amount decreased by 5.5 percent.

In fact, the situation is much more dramatic than sales figures suggest, says Holger Eichele, CEO of the German Brewers’ Association. According to a survey by the association, breweries suffered an average decline in sales of 23 percent last year. “The situation in the German brewing industry is dramatic and unprecedented in the post-war period,” says Eichele.

The last standing glass: Restrictions on catering force breweries to create. Photo: dpa

The main problem is companies that sell a lot of draft beer. It is not just that pubs and restaurants have been closed, and no one knows how long the current lockdown will last. Even folk festivals, concerts, congresses or football games, where beer is a popular drink, have taken place or not. Or they go on stage without an audience.

The decline in travel also puts pressure on business. Business trips are canceled, cruise ships are sporadic at best. In normal times, steamers themselves buy as much beer as a small brewery produces in a year.

Bottled beer works, draft beer does not

While companies that predominantly brew bottled beer, such as Oettinger or the Sternburg (“Sterni”) brewery, have done relatively well in the Coronian year, it looks worse for breweries like Warsteiner or Bitburger, who are strong in the draft beer industry. What makes the problem worse: draft beer produces higher margins than bottled beer, which is more difficult to fill and sell.

“With more than 50,000 catering partners and Bitburger, the number one catering company in Germany, the pandemic closure of the catering business and the almost complete closure of events and festival venues have naturally had serious consequences for our group of companies,” said Axel. Dahm, spokesman for the management of the Bitburger brewery group, Tagesspiegel. The company will not publish its data until the beginning of March. However, according to information from the professional portal “Inside”, Warsteiner sold 16 percent less last year, while Veltins with a minus of 3.5 percent sales and Oettinger with a minus 1.5 percent fell lightly.

Huge losses: Oliver Lemke, head of “Lemke-Bräu”, now relies on internet commerce. Photo: Thilo Rückeis

Berlin brewer Oliver Lemke also says that the new statistics from the statistical office do not reflect the whole truth. Only now do brewers receive return deliveries from the grocery store. “We are getting beer back that could not be sold in October and November,” says Lemke. You can’t sell it anymore. Before the corona crisis, Lemke had a 70 percent share of draft beer, and last year the Berlin brewery sold 50 percent less beer, although more were sold.

Breweries now hope to trade more

But Berliner will not let it fall: “We are now expanding our e-commerce business,” says Lemke. Because Berlin is an attractive brand, entrepreneurs see opportunities abroad. He also hopes for government help. After changing the requirements for the application can now hope for November and December help.

Bitburger also builds on retail. “Last year, there was a significant increase in sales and revenue, as well as an increase in market share,” emphasizes Dahm. We want to continue to do so in 2021. Bitburger is seen as “well prepared” for the challenges “despite difficult times”.

However, dealers are pushing for prices. At the Edeka-Markt Brehm in Berlin-Zehlendorf, the Oettinger box costs only 6.49 euros, Veltins are available for 9.99 euros. And Warsteiner is also available cheaply: Beverages Hoffmann currently sells a crate for 9.99 euros. Big jumps are not possible with these prices,

But this year it could be really tight, especially for many smaller breweries. Because they mostly live from supplies to restaurants in the region and from popular festivals. The wave of bankruptcies has not yet materialized, says Eichele. However, this may change: at the latest when the currently relaxed insolvency rules expire or short-term contributions no longer run as before.