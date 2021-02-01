If you need to reduce your workforce, take inspiration from digital companies and take on a market-driven organization

It is an open secret that with the crisis we will see a lot of restructuring that will mainly affect employees and company headquarters. Still, if this restructuring is necessary, it would be a shame to translate it into a simple cost reduction, however important it may be. It should also be an opportunity to fundamentally change the way we work together to face the strategic challenges of this difficult time: resist the drop in demand by better understanding trade flows, and withstand the competition exacerbated by more effective loyalty .

In short, create more customer-centric organizations inspired by digital businesses …

The serious threat to employees

This is the title of an article that appeared in Les Echos newspaper on January 14, 2021. David Barroux emphasizes the inevitability of downsizing at corporate headquarters. As always in major crises, the tertiary sector, and especially those performing so-called “central” functions, will be at the forefront.

Aside from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which worsened companies’ accounts, the teleworking effect, rightly or wrongly, also reinforces the impression that certain functions that are more discreet or, on the contrary, very disruptive at the same time, are not materially disruptive.

In the same category

Third party cookies: Google follows his suggestion

From headquarters to outdated and self-centered organizations

If the crisis points to these problems, they are not new. Most of the groups are aware of the “digital challenge” and have made a great effort, which has led to diverse initiatives. But they stayed in the order of the means and did not allow the radical simplification that the digital allows: to get the prospect or the customer to discriminate against him of any organization.

In recent years, the problem has become so obvious that companies have created new customer experience departments that have further enlarged the central teams without always succeeding in bringing other departments into contact with customers.

However, things are starting to move with Carrefour, which has put customer satisfaction at the top of the company’s priorities since early 2020, backed by its CEO Alexandre Bompard and rejected as a goal for every employee in the company.

New digital companies don’t repeat the mistakes of the past

For their part, digital companies have not waited for the crisis to introduce leaner, customer-centric organizations. They didn’t have the resources to break down all of the core functions by business area, and of course they focused on the key processes to get customers, keep them happy, and keep experimenting. The acquisition of customers, their experience and the permanent experimentation of a constantly renewed and differentiating offer are therefore the focus of their DNA.

The offer first. For many of them, innovation and experimentation with what is on offer are essential. They exist because they were able to deliver new value propositions to customers by experimenting with new business models, new technical solutions, or new sales channels. The constantly renewed offer with its “Test and Learn” is the heart of the start-up culture and the key to its dynamism. It is therefore important to successfully maintain this culture despite the arrival of the first customers and growth and as such to build an organization that is dedicated to this permanent adaptation of the offer.

The experience then. The customer experience is also essential for digital businesses and especially DNVB, the digital native vertical brands that have been able to combine all the components of customer obsession. Know how to manufacture and sell flawless products, develop responsive customer service, humanize customer relationships (excerpt from DNVB, the (new) in retail, Sébastien Tortu, 1min30 Publishing)

The acquisition, of course. Because in order to grow, especially if you are starting from scratch, you have to acquire new customers. You succeed in making yourself known, being loved and then buying by customers. It has to be structured and process-based to raise the funds essential for growth, as the acquisition is expensive and the return on investment is registered over time.

This organization is extremely efficient. But above all, it is very economical. The close friction and back and forth disappear there not only thanks to close arbitration proceedings. but also the countless functions that were created to compensate for the unsuitability of traditional organization for the market transformed by digitalization are disappearing. This return to the original sense is profoundly economic.

The customer-oriented organization adapts to all companies

However, it is not necessary to start from scratch to change your organization and adopt a customer-centric organization that focuses its efforts on these three processes: acquisition, offer and experience.

It is possible to go step by step and first work on these processes in a transversal manner in order to establish and strengthen them. In this way, they can be precisely defined with their phases and the associated performance indicators. In addition, key people and missing people can be identified to make them function well. Once this step is complete, it’s easier to remove the leftovers from the old organization and just keep the new one!

Convinced of the inevitability and indispensability of forming these new customer-facing organizations, within 1 minute 30 and Jazz Conseil we are working hard to implement the tools and feedback that will enable us to support and translate companies into this profound change a simplified and efficient organization.

We have already developed the Acquisition Strategy Design methodology that we can use to structure and drive the acquisition process. In parallel, we are working on the experience with our customer experience (re) design methodology and relying on the numerous works on innovation in order to support companies in the implementation of these three processes as best as possible.

Today, 1min30, with its marketing innovation skills and Jazz Consulting with its experience in organizations, is looking for pilot companies that will lead these changes with us and serve as a model for the rest of the market. If you are interested, please contact me directly.