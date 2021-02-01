Qualcomm sets up a research and development center for 5G in France

The start of this year 2021 is full of new things for Qualcomm. While a new CEO was taking over the company and the acquisition of Nuvia was announced, a startup was announced. Now it is the creation and installation of a 5G research and development center in France that is spreading the company’s news.

According to Qualcomm, “France is a natural choice for this new center”.

On January 29th, Qualcomm announced its new French project: the opening of a new 5G research and development center in France. According to the company’s press release, this announcement is the result of a reflection between Cristiano Amon, the company’s new CEO, and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the industry minister.

In the same category

Third party cookies: Google follows his suggestion

This new research and development center will strengthen the company’s presence in France. Indeed, the company’s communications subsidiary’s research and development center will join the network dedicated to the same area as the Qualcomm Incorporated subsidiary. This is an advantage for the new center as Qualcomm has been established in France for around twenty years. Despite everything, new developments are expected for the teams as the center will be split between the cities of Issy-les-Moulineaux and Lannion. The first choice is a logical choice as the company has been present on the Île-de-France for a long time. The choice of the Bretons can also be explained as Lannion is a city recognized as a telecommunications center.

Objectives: Strengthening the European presence and leading role in global technology

Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, said, “This new center will serve to further strengthen our research and development capabilities in the European region and help us stay at the forefront of technological innovation worldwide.” John Smee , Vice President of Engineering for the company, said: “France already has a leading edge technical infrastructure, so this is a natural choice for this new research and development center. 5G. “

For her part, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the Minister of Industry, welcomed the opening of this new center via her Twitter account, confirming France’s strong ambition for 5G applications.

I’m very excited about @Qualcomm’s opening of a new research and development center in France that will strengthen the telecommunications ecosystem, particularly in Lannion. Our ambition for industrial # 5G applications is great: with #FranceRelance we are investing considerable resources for this. https://t.co/Bm1lLkMsH9

– Agnès Pannier-Runacher (@AgnesRunacher), January 29, 2021