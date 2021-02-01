Reddit Agreements: A platform where small investors rebel against the stock market economy

The name “Reddit” means English “Read” and translates as “read”. The “Reddit” website has existed since 2005 and should be seen as a chat forum rather than a social media platform. It is now one of the most visited websites in the world.

The discussion forum belongs to the American media company Advance Publications and has mainly English-speaking users. More than 50 million people around the world have subscribed to this service and are active on the web every day. But the German community is also growing. There are now more than 269,000 subscribers.

Mainly discussion

Unlike social media applications such as Instagram or Tik Tok, Reddit is not based solely on pictures and videos. The site is mainly used for discussions. Text posts, links, images, videos or surveys can be shared on sub-forums called Subreddits. You can subscribe to subreddits. This creates many communities that exchange information on certain topics, such as politics, stocks or football clubs, or just post funny pictures.

Reddit is for adults only: there is a forum for each topic. Therefore, there is also adult content, such as pornographic posts. The forum where retail investors have come together to gamble on the stock market is called r / wallstreetbets, translated: Wallstreet betting.

Technical people on the platform

Posts can receive “votes in favor” and “votes in favor” on Reddit, which can be thought of as “Likes” or “Dislikes”. The more votes a post has, the more users it will reach. “AMA” – the abbreviation means “ask me anything” – in German: “ask me anything” are often published. Celebrities are always involved in this trend. Among them was former US President Barack Obama before his last election campaign. All you need to register on “Reddit” is an email address; users can come up with the name Reddit and publish articles anonymously.

Reddit is not as clear and intuitive as classic social media platforms; it is more difficult for the first users to find their way around. The website is visited mainly by young technically proficient people. The relationship to technology, anonymity and the structure of the forum offer small investors who want to gamble together on the stock exchange much better conditions than other platforms such as Instagram. Because there is a separate sub-forum and community for each topic, otherwise undiscovered topics can spread quickly.

The current chaos caused by thousands of small investors on the stock market through Reddit also shows the strength of the platform. More than 100,000 users there interact with individual posts. Members of such active Internet communities can achieve many things together. As a starting point, it takes no more than a quick contribution from Reddit.