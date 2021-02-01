When in trouble, Criteo has to reduce its workforce

Criteo is a figure in the advertising market and is sure to come from a busy year. Questionable ? The end of the third-party cookies announced by Google has a direct impact on the company’s core business and expertise.

On February 1, 2021, Criteo announced a social plan to its employees, reports Next INpact. The reorganization was also validated by the company itself. The operation should affect 10% of employees around the world. The company employs 2,700 people in 28 branches in 18 countries: Australia, Japan, Sweden, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, USA, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Turkey, India, United Arab Emirates, China, the Netherlands.

Criteo’s latest quarterly results, released in November 2020, showed a decline in sales. While the company’s sales are down 10%, sales are down 70%. Profitability is being hurt by the impact of covid-19 which has seriously affected the tourism sector where the company has a large chunk of its customers. At the beginning of 2020, the company was in decline when it presented its 2019 annual report. A first since the IPO in 2013.

Following this announcement, Google will announce the end of support for third-party cookies in mid-January. Another setback for the company that has become the queen of retargeting, halving its value between Google’s announcement and the end of March. “Half of the company’s activities depend on cookies,” said Benoît Fouilland, CFO of Criteo, before adding that “Cookies are an imperfect system and we have been saying it for a long time. Google’s decision in 2020 will not affect Criteo because we will review our strategy. “

We have contacted Criteo for more information on this decision.

Then several hypotheses need to be made to understand the company’s motivation to give up 10% of its workforce. The first would be a direct consequence of Criteo’s (as yet unknown) annual results. They will be presented on February 10 at 2:00 p.m. The second, more plausible, would be a restructuring related to the diversification of their activities. While the travel sector is still not very encouraging for advertisers, e-commerce has exploded across the world. A boon in acquiring new customers and a specialization in the sales sector. The past few months have been interrupted by the release of new marketing products, particularly the Criteo API platform, and new audience measurement tools.