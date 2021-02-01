How do I create an action plan?

Organization is essential to carry out a project. What do I want to do Where to start How do I prioritize? Questions that arise once the overall strategy of the project has been established. Many people want to get to the heart of the matter, do everything at the same time (and ultimately nothing). Whether it’s bringing a product to market, setting up new processes, thinking about a marketing strategy, defining an action plan, may seem trivial or unnecessary, and yet it’s important.

What is an action plan?

An action plan consists of a number of initiatives and instruments that have been put in place to achieve a specific goal. Who does what, how, when and what essential questions do you have to ask yourself in order to implement an action plan?

Finally, creating a real action plan creates a roadmap, much like creating a cooking recipe. Yes, it is possible to make changes to the basic recipe, but there is a guideline to prepare something good! An action plan is the same, a guideline for the smooth running of a project that is not frozen in time and may need to be changed.

The action plan allows you to set specific goals in order to achieve that goal. The various actions to be taken are also detailed. The latter allows you to stay focused and thus avoid scattering extra things.

Depending on the project, business or interest of the action plan, it may be interesting to create a 90-day action plan at the beginning of the year. Using a tool like a Gantt chart, Excel spreadsheet, or more specific tools like Asana, you can visualize the various tasks to be performed as a whole and visualize the progress of the project.

The essential elements for developing an action plan

In order to formalize the action plan, it is important to answer several questions in advance:

What is the goal? Where am I What are the possible obstacles? What resources are needed? What is the deadline? How do I measure the results?

Two points are also important when implementing the action plan. The first concerns the level of detail. Detail yes, but not too much. Over time, important details are easily identified. The aim is not to write one page per action to be performed, but rather the main ideas and especially the expected results after this action.

The second is communication. Communicate! Ok, the action plan is being carried out and it is moving forward. However, it is important to inform the various stakeholders involved about important events (successes, failures, problems …).

So that everyone can find their way around, the action plan should not be in the form of ten or ten documents. A simple, one-of-a-kind document that anyone can work on. Nothing prevents anyone involved in the action plan from having more detailed documents on the actions to be taken, the deadlines to be met, etc.

Every day and in order to keep the action plan long-term, it is necessary to score points and, in particular, to make the goal to be achieved realistic.

Creating an action plan takes time, as does setting it up. While it may seem difficult to follow, it is a roadmap for successfully completing a project.