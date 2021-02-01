A tool for reviewing and approving assets as a team!

Everyone knows the problem. When working on a video, a new picture for Instagram or a marketing campaign, there is a lot (too much) feedback between the different people on the team and sometimes the end customer. Returns via email, on Slack, live, via voice memo, centralizing everything in one place can be … complex.

With tools like Picter, there are no more scattered returns! Picter is a tool that teams use to organize, review, and approve creative assets internally and externally. A tool that makes the daily life of graphic designers, designers, but also marketing teams and freelancers easier! Picter thus makes it possible to optimize the organization and revision of visual content.

All graphics in one place

All assets are centralized within a single platform. Anyone can share pictures and get feedback easily. No more searching a Google Drive, sending an email, providing feedback, etc.

Once you’re on Picter, all that’s left to do is download the graphics and share them with the right people. Colleagues and clients can then leave comments and concise notes to revise the image. It is also possible to draw on still images.

Such central feedback to avoid loss of information

Subfolders can be created within a project in order to optimize the workflow and, above all, to create a well-organized area. The search function makes it easy to find a project, picture or video.

Thanks to Picter, the data subject can be identified directly to see that someone is asking a question or waiting for feedback. Once the comment has been processed, all that’s left to do is mark it as done. Unlike tools like DropBox or Google Drive, Picter was designed to speed things up.

Finally, the advantage of Picter is that a customer or employee doesn’t need to trust the tool to review an image and approve it. Just send them a link!

This handy tool for agencies, creative teams, or even freelancers is available for life for just $ 49. Different offers are available depending on the needs of a person or a team. The number of users, guests per project, storage or even bandwidth varies per month.

